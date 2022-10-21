Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested after burglarizing three Rosamond businesses
Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Palmdale man was arrested Tuesday morning, after deputies say he burglarized three businesses in Rosamond. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 25, 2022, at around 1:25 a.m., deputies were called to burglary alarms at three different businesses in Rosamond. KCSO...
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) made three arrests on Monday, October 24th, following two armed robberies.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of robbing tobacco shops in southeast Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Cigarette World located at 2316 Brundage Lane on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Reports indicated two men, […]
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men and a teenager were arrested Monday night after police say they were involved in two armed robberies at smoke shops. According to BPD, on October 24, 2022, at about 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery that happened at the Cigarette World, located at 2316 Brundage Lane.
BPD arrests 3 after investigation into robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three individuals, two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an investigation into a string of robberies. Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Cigarette World at 2316 Brundage Lane was robbed by two armed men demanding money and cigarette products, according to a BPD release. The men fled in a white KIA that had a third person inside.
BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
Bakersfield police searching for missing at-risk woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman. The department said 28-year-old Gabrielle Villareal was last seen Monday, October 24, in the 700 block of 8th Street, near Lowell Park. She is described as a Hispanic, 5’3”...
Woman, 19, pleads no contest to assaulting elderly relative
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had faced a charge of attempted murder has pleaded no contest to felony assault in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative, according to court records. The attempted murder charge and an elder abuse charge were dismissed after Robin Kinoshita pleaded no contest Monday to assault with a deadly […]
Reports: Suspects caught on video buying lime, shovel before allegedly burying body of man believed killed on Real Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Owed $20,000, Juan Toscano called the debtor to his home and shot him in the head following a brief struggle, he told police. Earlier, he took the precaution of disconnecting the surveillance camera at his home on Real Road, Toscano said according to court documents. But he did a poor job […]
BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14. The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes. Mykel was last […]
13 arrested in major takedown operation, meth labs destroyed, drugs and guns seized
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Thirteen people ranging from 23 to 60 years old have been arrested after a drug trafficking organization was taken down in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with nine other law enforcement agencies to carry out this takedown on Monday, in which more than $1 million worth of drugs were seized, 22 firearms were found, and three meth labs were destroyed.
Man gets 15 years to life for intentionally hitting man with car, killing him
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver who intentionally hit a man with his Mercedes, killing him, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison. Frank Hillman, 29, in August was acquitted of first-degree murder but convicted of the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the death of Shawn Eric Bivins, 41. Witnesses reported […]
Man shot in back of head in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
Officer dragged by intoxicated teen during Porterville traffic stop, police say
PORTERVILLE, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after dragging an officer during a traffic stop, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 12:20 a.m., officials said an officer saw a 17-year-old driver who appeared to be under the influence in the area of Orange Avenue and Jaye Street. […]
Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
Customer reacts to ongoing burglaries at storage facility
A local storage facility under attack, facing at least a dozen break ins this year alone. Now customers concerned for their belongings are calling for action.
Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
Shafter officer returning to work after traumatic car crash earlier this year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After about a year in recovery from a traumatic car crash, a Shafter police officer is gearing up to go back to work. Shafter Police Officer Mathew Sanchez had his leg crushed during a car crash in January. This happened a day after his 28th birthday. “I don’t know if I […]
Man steals French bulldog as its owner walked in SW Bakersfield neighborhood: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a person who stole a French bulldog from its owner while they were walking in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Park Drive for a theft at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. […]
