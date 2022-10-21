ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after burglarizing three Rosamond businesses

Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Palmdale man was arrested Tuesday morning, after deputies say he burglarized three businesses in Rosamond. According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, on October 25, 2022, at around 1:25 a.m., deputies were called to burglary alarms at three different businesses in Rosamond. KCSO...
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Now

BPD: 3 arrested after armed robberies at two smoke shops

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men and a teenager were arrested Monday night after police say they were involved in two armed robberies at smoke shops. According to BPD, on October 24, 2022, at about 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery that happened at the Cigarette World, located at 2316 Brundage Lane.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for suspect, one arrested after pursuit in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested, while police are still searching for a second suspect following a short pursuit in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night. According to Bakersfield police, on October 23rd, 2022, at around 7:11 a.m., officers were called to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft happening in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was left with major injuries after a shooting in Wasco Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received the call at about 8 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene on Iris Street they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds […]
WASCO, CA
KMPH.com

Bakersfield police searching for missing at-risk woman

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman. The department said 28-year-old Gabrielle Villareal was last seen Monday, October 24, in the 700 block of 8th Street, near Lowell Park. She is described as a Hispanic, 5’3”...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman, 19, pleads no contest to assaulting elderly relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who had faced a charge of attempted murder has pleaded no contest to felony assault in the stabbing of an 86-year-old relative, according to court records. The attempted murder charge and an elder abuse charge were dismissed after Robin Kinoshita pleaded no contest Monday to assault with a deadly […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding Mykel Davis, 14. The police department said Mykel is described as 5-feet and 8-inches and 145 pounds. He has a black longer style haircut, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black “Vans” shoes. Mykel was last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

13 arrested in major takedown operation, meth labs destroyed, drugs and guns seized

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Thirteen people ranging from 23 to 60 years old have been arrested after a drug trafficking organization was taken down in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with nine other law enforcement agencies to carry out this takedown on Monday, in which more than $1 million worth of drugs were seized, 22 firearms were found, and three meth labs were destroyed.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in back of head in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to felony in Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who had faced five charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Wasco pleaded no contest Monday to a single felony. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, pleaded no contest to assault with a gun, and four other felonies were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is set for Nov. […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

