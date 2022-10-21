A Netflix original thriller critics haven’t trashed for a change infiltrates the Top 10 in 50 nations

Read full article on original website
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
Netflix’s creepy new anthology series is leaving viewers suitably freaked out
It looks like the thumbs up from Stephen King was exactly the omen we all hoped it would be, with Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities having released its first two entries on Netflix earlier today. The embargo has long since vanished, and the reviews have come piling in with plenty of stars to spare.
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth
Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
How did Rhaenyra and Daemon find out about Lucerys’ fate in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon, and its source material, Fire and Blood. That was one heck of a cliffhanger to cap off the first season of House of the Dragon, but there’s one little detail that the gnarly finale seemed to leave by the wayside which may have left some of us scratching our heads.
Ncuti Gatwa reveals the surprisingly obscure ‘Doctor Who’ villain he most wants to face
While it’s by no means a prerequisite for playing the role, as it’s completely possible for an actor to come to the show cold and portray the character perfectly, Doctor Who fans definitely love it when our current Doctor proves themselves to be a fellow devotee of the Time Lord’s adventures in time and space. Like David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, for instance, who are bonafide life-long Whovians.
The 10 most satisfying anime endings
like other forms of storytelling, can have conclusions that either please or upset the viewers. Fans are always quick to call out a series that has a conclusion that feels incomplete, but there are many anime out there with endings that make the entire watch worthwhile. These satisfying endings...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans turn Aemond’s epic screwup into hilarious memes
Warning: obvious spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season one, episode 10, “The Black Queen.”. If the Greens and the Blacks were already headed for what seemed like an inevitable civil war in the House of the Dragon season one finale, Aemond poured gasoline on the fire. Naturally, the ensuing drama has been given the meme treatment on social media.
Weird little creeps prove to be point of pride for ‘House of the Dragon’ fandom
Now, House of the Dragon has concluded its first season. It has been well-received, bringing memes and magic back to the Game of Thrones world, and has sparked a lot of discussion among fans. For some, a selling point for the series is yikes-inducing youths. Conversation about Alicent Hightower’s kids...
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
‘House of the Dragon’ star says that season 2 will be ‘going to war’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first season of House of the Dragon. With the first season of House of the Dragon ending as it did, the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons is now as unstoppable as the inevitable onslaught of the Night King and his undead army almost two centuries after it.
David Tennant teases the brain-melting mystery at the heart of his ‘Doctor Who’ return
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. The question on everybody’s lips is also firmly on David Tennant’s, with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who seeing the return of one of his most-loved companions. Catherine Tate went from comedy to sci-fi in...
A turgid spy thriller that aimed for sequels but missed by a mile thwarts World War III on streaming
The ratio of blockbuster action thrillers that come to theaters with the intention of launching a franchise compared to those that actually succeed is awfully skewed, but there was genuine hope that American Assassin could buck the trend and become a mid budget R-rated series with the potential to carry on for a long time.
‘Star Wars’ movies still in trouble: New report sheds light on Disney’s uneasy relationship with Kathleen Kennedy
If you exclude the exceptional wave of success ridden by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on Disney Plus of late, Star Wars is still in a hot mess as far as the Skywalker Saga and Lucasfilm’s plans for the future are concerned. After the lackluster sequel trilogy came to...
‘Game of Thrones’ star blasts ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ fans play ‘The New Mutants’ card in retaliation
As the sixth highest-grossing film in the history of cinema, one that holds respective critical and audience scores of 93 and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be safe to say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is clearly a damn popular blockbuster. However, the tides have recently started shifting...
