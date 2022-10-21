REDDING. Calif. — The only gubernatorial debate for California took place yesterday with both Newsom and Dahle who discussed many hot-button topics. On Sunday, Oct. 23, Governor Gavin Newsom and republican challenger, Brian Dahle, debated on a handful of topics like abortion, inflation, homelessness, schooling and many others. This was the only governor debate scheduled to take place before elections this November and the two came out ready to discuss their concerns in California.

