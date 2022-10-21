Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
The Great Redwood Trail makes progress after master plan meeting
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Great Redwood Trail will be one step closer to its goal of stretching over 300 miles along California after California officials discussed the master plan on Monday. The trail, when completed, will run from San Francisco Bay to Humboldt Bay. The 320-mile trail will run...
krcrtv.com
Low water levels at Shasta Lake reveal local history
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — We've been enduring another summer of drought in the Northstate. But, if you're a local history buff, it's not all bad. If there were any rain clouds, there would be a silver lining. Once again, mother nature is revealing the secrets of Shasta Lake: man-made...
krcrtv.com
Debate on Proposition 30 heats up
REDDING, Calif. — Proposition 30 (Prop 30) is one of several hotly contested ballot measures on the ballot this election day. The proposition would impose a tax on those making over $2 million per year to support electric vehicle switchover and wildfire prevention. Those in favor include the California Democratic Party, Lyft, and Mark Toney with The Utility Reform Network (TURN).
krcrtv.com
A look into this year's only gubernatorial debate for California
REDDING. Calif. — The only gubernatorial debate for California took place yesterday with both Newsom and Dahle who discussed many hot-button topics. On Sunday, Oct. 23, Governor Gavin Newsom and republican challenger, Brian Dahle, debated on a handful of topics like abortion, inflation, homelessness, schooling and many others. This was the only governor debate scheduled to take place before elections this November and the two came out ready to discuss their concerns in California.
krcrtv.com
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
krcrtv.com
'Spineless, wannabee dictator': Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis on Twitter ahead of debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (TND) — Candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist is calling incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis’s agenda “hateful” and levying many other sharp criticisms against him ahead of a Monday night debate between the two. In case you haven’t heard: Ron DeSantis is a spineless,...
Comments / 0