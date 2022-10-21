ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

WITN

Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mentor for the ECU Theta Chi chapter is speaking out, a day after the fraternity suspended a member accused of drink tampering and canceled all alcohol-related activities for the rest of the semester. Since the fall of 2020, the same fraternity chapter has faced drink...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners. Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival. “Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson. The BBQ competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
RALEIGH, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

New Interim Superintendent welcomed in Northampton

JACKSON – Dr. Rosa Atkins is ready to work hard as she takes the reins of Northampton County Schools for the next three years. “That’s what we’re all about in education. We are not afraid of doing hard work,” Atkins said. “It just has to be the right work, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WITN

Teenager found shot in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
getnews.info

Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties

The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Passerby shoots man attacking deputies near Kinston home

KINSTON, N.C. — A man was shot by a passerby Thursday as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. WITN reports deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said the...
KINSTON, NC

