Convicted of murder, rape and kidnapping body not found.Jamel El AminWilson, NC
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersRocky Mount, NC
This Greenville, NC Native Spends Up to $8 Million a Month Running His BusinessesKennardo G. JamesGreenville, NC
WITN
Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mentor for the ECU Theta Chi chapter is speaking out, a day after the fraternity suspended a member accused of drink tampering and canceled all alcohol-related activities for the rest of the semester. Since the fall of 2020, the same fraternity chapter has faced drink...
WITN
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners. Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival. “Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson. The BBQ competition...
No. 17 C.B. Aycock stays unbeaten, claims conference title with 7-0 win over No. 17 Smithfield-Selma
Pikeville, N.C. — No. 17 C.B. Aycock came out on top in a battle of two undefeated teams with strong defenses, as the Golden Falcons topped No. 16 Smithfield-Selma, 7-0, on Friday. With the win, C.B. Aycock (9-0, 6-0) claimed a first-place finish in the Quad County 3A conference.
Food Lion Feeds gives back to communities facing hunger with Kinston event
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A helpful event that gives back to communities is coming to Kinston. On Saturday, the Kinston Yam Gleaning will take place at the Cunningham Research Farm, located at 200 Cunningham Rd. in Kinston. The event will be set up by Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds program, which looks to […]
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab at North Hills opens soon
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of my most reliable sources, Kenan Barnes, shared some insider information this week. He got word that The BBQ Lab at North Hills will open their doors next Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the space formerly occupied by Tom Meyer’s Q Shack. Best to follow along on Facebook for the official announcement. The BBQ Lab is brought to us by the same folks behind Johnston County’s Redneck BBQ Lab.
NC pastor blasts school board for equity initiative: 'We are failing Black students in the name of diversity'
Pastor and activist John Amanchukwu ripped Wake County, North Carolina's school board for failing to provide Black students with opportunities while promoting equity.
thisisraleigh.com
Unforgettable Date Experience in Johnston County, NC (40-mins from Raleigh)
Are you looking for unique date ideas with your special person? And are you growing tired of the same old options in the Raleigh area and looking for new experiences close by? Allow us to introduce you to Johnston County. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime dates, Craig and I are...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
New Interim Superintendent welcomed in Northampton
JACKSON – Dr. Rosa Atkins is ready to work hard as she takes the reins of Northampton County Schools for the next three years. “That’s what we’re all about in education. We are not afraid of doing hard work,” Atkins said. “It just has to be the right work, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
WITN
Teenager found shot in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
WITN
Three Washington Co. schools placed on lockdown after fight nearby
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three schools in Washington County were placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a fight in the area. Sheriff John Barnes says Washington County High School, Washington County Middle School, and Pines Elementary School were placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Barnes said it...
Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
getnews.info
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
Passerby shoots man attacking deputies near Kinston home
KINSTON, N.C. — A man was shot by a passerby Thursday as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. WITN reports deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said the...
Several people targeted in North Carolina shooting that damaged cars, homes, police say
Scotland Neck police said they're investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting Friday night.
neusenews.com
Update: Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on the scene, incident on Neuse Road
At 2:19, a trespassing call was reported. The incident happened across the street from 3776 Neuse Road. The first officer was on the scene at 2:41. At 2:49, two officers on the scene requested a supervisor. At 2:57, a deputy called in shots fired. Witnesses called and said deputies needed...
Avian flu found in flock of chickens in Wake County
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning the public after a backyard chicken flock in Wake County tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI)
