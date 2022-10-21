ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
BlueDevilCountry

Kyrie Irving takes part in making NBA history

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each scored 38 points. Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and former Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving poured in 37 apiece. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Together, those four totaled 150 points in the ...
People

Olivia Culpo Reacts to Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers: 'I'm So Proud of You'

"I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali," the model shared in an Instagram post after her boyfriend was traded to the San Francisco 49ers Olivia Culpo is celebrating her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and his trade to the San Francisco 49ers, ahead of what could be his first game with the team this weekend. The former Miss Universe, 30, shared a touching Instagram clip dedicated to McCaffrey, 26, on Friday following the news that the running back will be departing the Carolina Panthers for...
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
The US Sun

Jeopardy! contestant Jessica Stephens left speechless as she goes from never winning a game to Tournament of Champions

JEOPARDY! contestant Jessica Stephens was left speechless as she won Friday's special episode hosted by Ken Jennings. In doing so, she went from never winning a regular game to a Tournament of Champions contender. The Nashville, Tennessee-based research specialist faced James Frazer - a California-based naval aviator wonderfully dressed in...
People

People

