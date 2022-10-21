ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Marilyn Mosby Asks For Federal Perjury Case To Be Moved Out Of Maryland

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Marilyn Mosby Photo Credit: By Edward Kimmel from Takoma Park, MD - MYD 0025 Marilyn Mosby, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49892214

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is reportedly wanting to move her federal perjury trial out of Maryland after a scheduling order was issued following a motion to transfer venues, reports Fox Baltimore.

Judge Lydia Grigsby has ordered Mosby's team to file documentation arguing the reasoning for changing the venue by Friday, Oct. 21, and has given prosecutors until Friday, Nov. 4 to respond. Mosby was indicted in January for accusations of perjury and making false mortgage applications about the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida, the outlet continues.

The state of Maryland only has one federal district. If a change of venue is requested and approved, the case would have to move to a different state. To read the full report by Fox Baltimore, click here.

Comments / 45

George Lohrmann
4d ago

She’s guilty and everything she says is false she has lied 🤥 to everyone just like she did with the Freddie Gray case she wanted to make a big name for herself and it backfired then & she is lying now

Reply
14
SparGate⭐
4d ago

She's starting to realize she isn't very popular any more, or she'd be banking on a home state jury to be friendly.

Reply
10
SabrinaT
3d ago

Don't understand why Judge Grigsby is allowing Mosby's team to file documentation for change of venue at this stage. Another purposeful delay. What happened to her claim to expedite this whole process with proof she is 100% innocent? 🤔

Reply
4
 

