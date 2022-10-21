Marilyn Mosby Asks For Federal Perjury Case To Be Moved Out Of Maryland

Marilyn Mosby Photo Credit: By Edward Kimmel from Takoma Park, MD - MYD 0025 Marilyn Mosby, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49892214

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is reportedly wanting to move her federal perjury trial out of Maryland after a scheduling order was issued following a motion to transfer venues, reports Fox Baltimore.

Judge Lydia Grigsby has ordered Mosby's team to file documentation arguing the reasoning for changing the venue by Friday, Oct. 21, and has given prosecutors until Friday, Nov. 4 to respond. Mosby was indicted in January for accusations of perjury and making false mortgage applications about the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida, the outlet continues.

The state of Maryland only has one federal district. If a change of venue is requested and approved, the case would have to move to a different state. To read the full report by Fox Baltimore, click here.

