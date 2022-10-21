Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects
Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
ComicBook
The Rock Responds to Henry Cavill Announcing Superman Return: "We Fought for Years to Bring You Back"
Dwayne Johnson took to social media today, sharing yesterday's announcement video from Henry Cavill and expressing how excited he is to have the Man of Steel star back in the DC movie universe. Yesterday, Cavill said that his cameo appearance in Black Adam was "a very small taste of things to come," and rumors have been circulating that a stand-alone Superman movie is one of the properties in active development at Warner Bros. Discovery. That may seem counterintuitive, considering The Rock's repeated claims that he had to fight tooth and nail to get Cavill back, but it also lines up with new CEO David Zaslav's move away from niche and obscure characters and his desire to embrace Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman in a big way.
ComicBook
Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Could Be Closer Than Expected
It sounds like Konami's recently announced remake of Silent Hill 2 could be releasing sooner than expected. When Konami finally confirmed a little under a week ago that it would be partnering with developer Bloober Team to remake Silent Hill 2 for PlayStation 5 and PC, it didn't provide a release window of any sort. As such, a number of fans assumed that the project might still be very far away from launching. Luckily, based on new information that has now emerged, it sounds like this might not be the case after all.
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
ComicBook
Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends: The Complete Series Review: Destination Imagination
How well do you remember your own childhood? Is it a blur of summer days set to the backdrop of blue skies and fresh cut grass? Or is it visions of winter holidays with your whole family assembled? For a certain set of TV viewer, it was the sound of Fridays and cartoons.
ComicBook
The Darkness Live-Action Adaptation in the Works (Exclusive)
A live-action adaptation of The Darkness is in the works. Speaking with ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con earlier this month, series co-creator Marc Silvestri talked about the beloved Top Cow series, particularly a new The Darkness series that is set to come out in 2023. But when asked if that new series could "prime the pump" for adaptations, Silvestri said that there were "things going on", though there wasn't anything specific that he could reveal just yet.
ComicBook
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
ComicBook
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
ComicBook
Former Guardians of the Galaxy Star to Return in New Holiday Special
Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released the first official look at their next Special Presentation, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and it with it confirmed some surprising details about the next chapter of these fan-favorites. Not only does the new trailer reveal how Groot has grown since Thor: Love and Thunder but also confirmed none other than Kevin Bacon will be appearing as himself. Disney's official press release for the special confirmed the return of a key cast member to the series with the reveal that Michael Rooker is confirmed to appear in the Guardians Holiday Special.
ComicBook
The Simpsons Shares First Look at Treehouse of Horror's Death Note Episode: Watch
The Simpsons is gearing up for their annual Treehouse of Horror special for Season 34 of the series, and with it has debuted the first look at the episode's full anime makeover for its Death Note parody, "Death Tome." The Simpsons' 34th season already surprised fans with a full episode dedicated to a parody of Stephen King's IT titled "Not It," but that was far from the only Halloween celebration that we will get to see from the series this year. There's still a proper Treehouse of Horror special on the way with three segments of its own, and one is a full on anime.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets New "My World My Way" Commercial
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and a new commercial has been released to build hype for the game. The "My World My Way" commercial focuses on several highlights players can expect to see in the new Pokemon generation. This includes the new starter trio, the game's open-world environments, and the Terastal phenomenon. Fans that have been devouring every new reveal related to Scarlet and Violet shouldn't expect anything new from the commercial, but it does a very nice job explaining why Pokemon fans should be excited for the upcoming game.
ComicBook
TimTheTatman Reveals Why He's Not Likely to Stream Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
TimTheTatman may not play one of 2022's biggest games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, on stream. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises not just in gaming, but in the entire entertainment industry. It has made a killing in sales and has managed to cultivate a large following even through YouTube videos and Twitch streams. Call of Duty: Warzone only helped cement the franchise's place in the industry by being a massively popular free-to-play game that is also extremely watchable. This was popularized by renowned creators like TimTheTatman, Dr Disrespect, and many others, but some of them may be steering away from the latest mainline entry in the series.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Worries Fans With an Update on Spinner
Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 370 to follow! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached an intense new phase with the newest chapters of the series, but My Hero Academia is definitely worrying fans over an update for Shuichi Iguchi's Spinner! With the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki reaching a heated new point, the focus was shifted back to Spinner and his army of Heteromorphs as they started attacking where Kurogiri was being held. But the Spinner that fans saw with this update was much different from the way he had ever looked before.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Fan Art Shows How Harrison Ford Could Look as Red Hulk
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Harrison Ford will take over the General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross role from the late William Hurt and fans were shocked at the news. Ford is set to join Marvel Studios upcoming fourth Captain America movie and the Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order, as Ross and fans are wondering what exactly his role will entail. With Captain America: New World Order set to reintroduce fans to The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), it's leading some to believe that we could see General Ross transform into the Red Hulk version of the character. One artist has taken the liberty of creating a new concept that shows how Ford could look as Red Hulk and it looks pretty intimidating.
ComicBook
Can James Gunn's DC Studios Save Batgirl?
The future of live-action DC movies and shows got a major update on Tuesday, with the first details surrounding the newly-minted DC Studios. In particular, the studio will be co-run by The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker alums James Gunn and Peter Safran — something that is definitely exciting fans, given their unabashed love of DC's comics mythos. The move has already led some to wonder what the future could hold for projects at DC Studios, including whether or not the controversially-cancelled Batgirl movie could be a part of that. The film was in the stages of post-production and test screenings before it was shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery in August, reportedly so the studio can take a tax write-down on the film in an effort to further help pull the company out of significant debt.
ComicBook
DC Studios: Could Scott Derrickson Be Up for Movie at James Gunn-Run Studio?
A seismic shift is underway at Warner Bros. Discovery as the David Zaslav-led conglomerate puts the spotlight on its superhero offerings. Tuesday, the outfit announced James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-heads of DC Studios, a new movie studio established by the company to oversee all DC-related film, television, and animated efforts. Throughout the afternoon, many people took to social media to congratulate Gunn on his new position; amongst those congratulators was Scott Derrickson, the horror filmmaker behind blockbusters such as Doctor Strange and The Black Phone.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 1 Blu-Ray Release Date Revealed
The first season of HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is getting a home release in the not-too-distant future. House of the Dragon has been a streaming sensation for HBO Max since its debut in August, with its episodes averaging nearly 29 million viewers each throughout the season. For the fans that want to do more than just rewatch the freshman season while waiting for House of the Dragon to return, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is offering up some bonus features with a full home release.
ComicBook
Dying Light 2 Reveals Halloween Event
Dying Light 2: Stay Human is celebrating the Halloween season with an all-new event, starting today. During the All Hallows' Eve event, enemies will drop treats, which players can then trade to the new character Baka the Unfortunate. Baka will have exclusive new items for players to claim, including "quirky potions or other mysterious items" like masks. There are also event goals tied to snagging treats. Getting just one treat will unlock the Participation goal, with a reward of a Trick or Treat Potions Pack. Getting 6,000 treats will unlock the Personal goal, rewarding players with a Jack O'Mask. The Global goal is 150,000,000 treats for the community, which unlocks a Dying Laugh Charm.
Comments / 0