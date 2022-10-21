Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
TikTok Thinks Taylor Swift Wrote a Secret Poetry Book Under the Pen Name June Bates
Swifties, we have another mystery on our hands. Our queen mastermind, Taylor Swift, may have secretly written and published a poetry book behind our backs and published it under the pen name June Bates just days before releasing "Midnights." Article continues below advertisement. I know. It sounds crazy, right? But...
Taylor Swift Has Several Houses, but Where Does She Live Now?
Although Taylor Swift might imply she's been haunting the woods to create more music, the Grammy-winning artist owns at least four different properties as of 2022. Between her storied Rhode Island home, her Nashville properties, and her New York abodes, some fans are curious about where Taylor lives right now.
Some Fans Claim That Taylor Swift Promotes Fatphobia in "Anti-Hero" Music Video
Content warning: This article mentions eating disorders. There is no shortage of praise for “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. Fans are loving her new album, and the record sales prove it — "Midnights" is already this year's top-selling album. But as you may recall, a few hours after...
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Does Queen Latifah Ride the Motorcycle in 'The Equalizer' — and Does She Do Her Own Stunts?
Fans know Queen Latifah for her talents in acting and music — but viewers of her CBS hit The Equalizer want to know if her skills also include motorcycle riding. Indeed, her character on the show is often seen on a bike, but is it really her riding it?
In 'Interview With the Vampire,' Claudia Is an Unruly Young Vamp With Bite and Bark
In the AMC series, Claudia's journey has just begun and if it follows the path of her character in the book, things are about to turn deadly and we aren't referring to her victims. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to Claudia in Interview With the Vampire? Our advice is,...
Savannah Welch Lost Her Leg, but That Has Not Stopped Her Career in Entertainment
Representation in media will always be important. The power of a marginalized person or demographic seeing someone on screen who shares their same experience with being different simply cannot be understated. That invigorating effect can be augmented by the idea that an actor themselves knows that experience. To that end, Savannah Welch has helped pave the way toward true representation following her harrowing accident.
Woman Accidentally Buys “Hideous” Salvador Dali Original at Auction for $4,000 in Viral TikTok
Salvador Dali is one of the most recognizable and celebrated modern artists of all time. A prodigy from a young age, he was known as the face of the surrealist movement and was a verifiable character, not settling for his innate gift for artwork, he constantly pushed the boundaries of expression and created pieces that have been featured in exhibits all over the world.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
As Much as We Love Louis's Version of Events on AMC's 'Interview With the Vampire,' Where Is Lestat?
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire, as well as TV spoilers for those not caught up on the AMC series. AMC's television adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has managed to achieve the near-impossible. It updated a beloved book to reflect slightly more modern sensibilities while maintaining its original integrity. Making any changes to source material that has such a rabid fan base is always dicey, but this series has really done the book justice.
Even When He's With Music's Biggest Legends, Little Steven Always Keeps It Real (EXCLUSIVE)
Fresh off of the unveiling of his new line Underground Apothecary at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Steven Van Zandt, aka Little Steven, considers himself to be "the luckiest guy in the luckiest generation," and he has the experience to back that claim up.
Family Records Cute Video on TikToker's Lost Phone, She Posts It to Thank Them
Losing your phone is never fun, especially if it's packed with a bunch of personal data or you use it for payments, calling cabs, or just general living. It's kind of nuts to think there was a time before smartphones. The amount of pre-planning that would have to go in the simplest of ventures and not being able to reach your loved ones wherever they/you are is something that's easy to take for granted.
When Is Disney Plus's 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' Set? Its Retro Feel Is Ambiguous
Similarly to Netflix's short-lived series adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Disney Plus has taken a stab at bringing another beloved children's book series to life. Premiering in June 2021, The Mysterious Benedict Society follows a group of gifted orphans who are hand-selected to help save the world, naturally. Created and written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, the family-friendly show is based on the New York Times bestselling book series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart.
Is 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Based on a Book? What to Know
On Oct. 25, renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro officially opened his Cabinet of Curiosities to the public. The eight-episode anthology series, which releases two episodes a day over the course of four days, will introduce audiences to an assortment of unprecedented and genre-defining tales meant to question our preconceived beliefs of horror.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
'The Surreal Life' Makes a Decade-Long Comeback — Let's Meet the Season 7 Cast!
After a decade-long hiatus, VH1's The Surreal Life officially returns to the small screen on Oct. 24, 2022. The long-awaited seventh season will follow the reality series's original format, following a group of eight celebrities forced to live in a mansion together for several weeks as cameras document their every move.
Ye, fka Kanye West, Has a New Goal: Universe-Building
It seems as though Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may have finally gotten what he wanted. The artist, who has expressed displeasure regarding his major deals with the likes of Adidas and Gap for months, has officially been dropped by both brands in the wake of anti-semitic comments that he made on social media.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Eureka O'Hara Opens Up About Mental Health and Her Queer Identity (EXCLUSIVE)
Known for her larger-than-life personality and ability to wear her heart on her Swarovski-stoned sleeve, RuPaul's Drag Race star (Season 9, Season 10, All Stars Season 6) and LGBTQ+ activist Eureka O'Hara uses the art of drag to encourage others to embrace their differences, even when society doesn't. To the self-proclaimed "Elephant Queen," drag is about "stripping the conformity of society," and that's pretty darn fierce.
Daemon Attempts to Coax a Dragon With Song — His Success Could Make or Break the War
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. In the finale episode of House of the Dragon’s first season, there are plenty of bits to question. Some of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) actions throughout the episode are confusing: why does he choke Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)? And what dragon was he singing to while House Targaryen is out at war?
