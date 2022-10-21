Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
William Watson III’s five total touchdowns leads No. 1 Central to 64-0 victory against No. 11 Holyoke
HOLYOKE – After getting stopped on fourth down and turning the ball the over on its opening drive, No. 1 Central took it personally. Very personally. By the time the dust settled, the Golden Eagles had defeated No. 11 Holyoke 64-0 on the road on Friday night under the lights.
Nicholas Guay, No. 4 Westfield football fend off late run against No. 13 Chicopee Comp (video)
CHICOPEE – Friday evening’s matchup between No. 4 Westfield football and No. 13 Chicopee Comp was one to remember. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘It was a gut check’: No. 6 Longmeadow football defeats No. 3 Minnechaug with fourth down conversions
LONGMEADOW — With the team’s entire offense huddled around him, Longmeadow coach Tanner Williams turned to the offensive line.
‘She Got H.E.R.S Conference’ held at Springfield Technical Community College
A conference was held at Springfield Technical Community College Saturday, tackling the topics of resilience, empowerment, and self-worth for women.
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
Grand reopening of Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Springfield Street
There will be a grand reopening event featuring a board-cutting ceremony at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Agawam on Saturday.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Springfield police to assist with downtown traffic during events
Following a large amount of traffic at the opening night of the Springfield Falcons hockey season last weekend, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced a new initiative to have officers in downtown to help flow traffic.
Here be dragons: Tour map shows some of Westfield’s decorated haunts
WESTFIELD — For Nathan Halla, Halloween is more than just one day of the year. “I have always loved Halloween,” he said. “I love everything about it. I used to get excited every year when the air got crisp and you could smell people’s fireplaces. I loved drawing Halloween pictures, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, scary movies ... all of it!”
Candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl, makes campaign stop in West Springfield
As early voters are already casting their ballots, the candidates themselves are still on the campaign trail. 22News caught up with republican Candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl, on his 'Take Freedom Back Tour'.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Under Patricia Gardner, Palmer schools lost 27% of district’s teaching staff in one year, twice the state average
In the months leading up to Palmer Superintendent Patricia Gardner’s resignation, school officials were looking into troubling teacher retention rates and low morale in the school district. The School Committee put out a survey a year ago exploring the stress levels among district staff and teacher retention issues, MassLive...
Westfield schools drill for lockdowns, including ‘Stinky’ at preschool center
WESTFIELD — Christopher Rogers, administrator of student interventions and safety for the Westfield public schools, has announced that lockdown drills in all the schools will be conducted next week to update the school district’s comprehensive safety plan in conjunction with the Westfield Police, Fire and Health departments. “As...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
westernmassnews.com
Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
Comments / 0