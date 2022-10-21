Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
The Soul of Healing
In a yechidus with Dr. Mordechai Shani, director of the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, the Rebbe underscored the soul’s role in healing and involving the patient in the healing process. Today, that top hospital prides itself in world-class medicine “with a personal touch.”. Between the sichos...
womansday.com
What Does a Lotus Flower Mean Spiritually? The Symbolism Behind It
You've seen them floating in a pond before. The beautiful lotus flower can grow in cloudy and muddy waters, which have made them a source of beauty due to the juxtaposition. An unlikely place, the lotus flower, being surrounded by murky water have regarded them as a great symbol of a lot of things, not to mention a source of curiosity.
Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
The Jewish Press
Mindfulness and Judaism
As each of us in the Western world first encounters it, we think of Mindfulness as a relatively recent concept. In point of fact, it has its roots in practices that are thousands of years old. To some it may seem trendy or bohemian. But I think that Mindfulness is actually built into the very fabric of Judaism.
Here are small ways you can incorporate random acts of kindness into your daily life
“When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.” — Harold Kushner. Kindness in the form of sympathy or empathy can also brighten someone’s day.
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
psychologytoday.com
Empathy and Its Failures
Self psychology is a branch of psychoanalysis that treats disorders of the self. “Self” means a whole and integrated, stable yet dynamic experience of individuality. We are all vulnerable to narcissistic fluctuations and the dysregulation of self-esteem. Empathy from a caregiver in childhood provides the foundation of healthy narcissism....
Comments / 0