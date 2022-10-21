ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'

"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend.   Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds.   "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

A legendary, breathtaking drive in Colorado often missed

HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon

A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

These Are the 5 Most Popular Dog Breeds in Colorado

Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy