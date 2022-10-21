ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Where Do We Go?' President Joe Biden Gets Lost In White House Garden After Tree Planting Ceremony

President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
The Independent

Steve Bannon threatens Dr Fauci and his family will be ‘hunted’ after midterms: ‘Paybacks across the board’

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has issued a threat to Anthony Fauci, saying the president’s chief medical adviser and his entire family are going to “suffer” after the midterm elections next month.“On 8 November, when we destroy the Democratic party as a national political institution and really end the regime, the hunted become the hunters. The whole Fauci family is going to be welcome to the investigations. The entire family,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room podcast on Sunday.A clip of his podcast was shared on Twitter by attorney and analyst Ron Filipkowski.“Remember, War Room was taken off...
