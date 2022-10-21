NEW YORK - CBS2 is proud to partner with a Brooklyn nonprofit called I WILL GRADUATE as part of our #BetterTogether campaign.As they're busy preparing for their annual celebration of education, one young man, inspired by their mission, is now giving back to his own high school in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Inside a room at Brooklyn Community Arts and Media High School, high school students put on their boxing gloves and train every week. It's all done under the leadership of 19-year-old Arnold Walter Ludd Jr., who created Jiggabite Gloves Up, Guns Down after he saw the effects of gun violence firsthand."I know...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO