NYC’s last 6 p.m. sunset of the year will take place this week
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
pix11.com
New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the Bronx
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become a beacon in the community. The center recently expanded its programs and its pantry, and a new friend with ties to the Yankees welcomes those who visit. We met up with the New Settlement Community Center’s Executive Director, Riguard Noel, who took us on a tour. It’s a G Thing.
15 fun and mostly free things to do in NYC this weekend and beyond
The Korean Festival kicks off in Union Square Park on Sunday, October 23. It will feature a traditional wrestling demonstration. From dog parades to pun competitions – what a time to be alive! [ more › ]
19-year-old Brooklyn man founds anti-violence boxing program
NEW YORK - CBS2 is proud to partner with a Brooklyn nonprofit called I WILL GRADUATE as part of our #BetterTogether campaign.As they're busy preparing for their annual celebration of education, one young man, inspired by their mission, is now giving back to his own high school in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Inside a room at Brooklyn Community Arts and Media High School, high school students put on their boxing gloves and train every week. It's all done under the leadership of 19-year-old Arnold Walter Ludd Jr., who created Jiggabite Gloves Up, Guns Down after he saw the effects of gun violence firsthand."I know...
wnypapers.com
NYS: $234 million in additional food assistance for October
All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Ariel Shalom under Threefold LLC, the structures yield a combined 16 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330.
New subway safety plan to provide more to homeless with severe mental illness
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leaders around the New York City and state are doubling down on safety improvements throughout the subway system. The major expanded safety initiatives announced Saturday comes as subway crime around the five boroughs is on the rise. Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, the NYPD and MTA want to ensure riders […]
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
New York YIMBY
286 Wythe Avenue Nears Completion in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Construction nears completion on 286 Wythe Avenue, a six-story residential building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer & Makooi Architects and developed by Wythe Holding LLC, the 70-foot-tall building will yield 82,458 square feet with 45 rental units, 13,302 square feet of retail space, a cellar level, and 23 enclosed parking spaces. YNH Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by North 1st Street to the north, Grand Street to the south, and Wythe Avenue to the east.
waer.org
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 25-79 31st Street in Astoria, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 25-79 31st Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by JLS Designs, the structure yields 23 residences and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
With new kitchen, Brooklyn chef continues mission to hire formerly incarcerated women, help them get back on their feet
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — One Brooklyn chef has made it her mission to help feed the hungry in her community with the help of formerly incarcerated women. Sharon Richardson has been cooking from a kitchen in Bed-Stuy for years to feed families in need in her neighborhood. Now, thanks to an angel investor, she has a […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
pix11.com
NYC forecast: showers may return this weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The gorgeous stretch continues as we head into the weekend. For Sunday through, it is highly questionable as an area of low pressure makes its way north from the Bahamas. The forecast models are having a hard time getting a handle on the system and there continues to be a lack of consensus on how it may affect the latter half of the weekend.
NBC New York
NYC Announces First 2 Monkeypox-Linked Deaths — and Gives Virus a New Acronym
New York City health officials announced two monkeypox-linked deaths on Friday, the first fatalities linked to the virus in the five boroughs, though few details on the individuals were immediately available. According to the CDC, the United States has reported four monkeypox-linked deaths since the 2022 outbreak began, though the...
recordpatriot.com
Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper
NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
