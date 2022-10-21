ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Settlement Community Center: A beacon in the Bronx

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since the New Settlement Community Center in the Bronx opened its doors 10 years ago, it has become a beacon in the community. The center recently expanded its programs and its pantry, and a new friend with ties to the Yankees welcomes those who visit. We met up with the New Settlement Community Center’s Executive Director, Riguard Noel, who took us on a tour. It’s a G Thing.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

19-year-old Brooklyn man founds anti-violence boxing program

NEW YORK -  CBS2 is proud to partner with a Brooklyn nonprofit called I WILL GRADUATE as part of our #BetterTogether campaign.As they're busy preparing for their annual celebration of education, one young man, inspired by their mission, is now giving back to his own high school in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Inside a room at Brooklyn Community Arts and Media High School, high school students put on their boxing gloves and train every week. It's all done under the leadership of 19-year-old Arnold Walter Ludd Jr., who created Jiggabite Gloves Up, Guns Down after he saw the effects of gun violence firsthand."I know...
BROOKLYN, NY
wnypapers.com

NYS: $234 million in additional food assistance for October

All SNAP households to receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Ariel Shalom under Threefold LLC, the structures yield a combined 16 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

286 Wythe Avenue Nears Completion in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Construction nears completion on 286 Wythe Avenue, a six-story residential building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer & Makooi Architects and developed by Wythe Holding LLC, the 70-foot-tall building will yield 82,458 square feet with 45 rental units, 13,302 square feet of retail space, a cellar level, and 23 enclosed parking spaces. YNH Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by North 1st Street to the north, Grand Street to the south, and Wythe Avenue to the east.
BROOKLYN, NY
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 25-79 31st Street in Astoria, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 25-79 31st Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Astoria, Queens. Designed by JLS Designs, the structure yields 23 residences and 12 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
QUEENS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: showers may return this weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The gorgeous stretch continues as we head into the weekend. For Sunday through, it is highly questionable as an area of low pressure makes its way north from the Bahamas. The forecast models are having a hard time getting a handle on the system and there continues to be a lack of consensus on how it may affect the latter half of the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
recordpatriot.com

Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper

NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy