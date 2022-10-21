Read full article on original website
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon spar over abortion, COVID school closures
Abortion and coronavirus school closures dominated the final gubernatorial debate between Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signals opposition to COVID vaccine for children
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan announced her opposition to requiring school children to be vaccinated against coronavirus as the CDC has urged in recent weeks.
Debate Super Tuesday: Candidates in top races face off in debates with balance of power on the line
With two weeks to go until Election Day, it's a Super Tuesday of debates, with key showdowns in crucial Senate and gubernatorial races across the country
NY Times editorial board member slams Fetterman, other candidates reluctant to debate: ‘risk to our democracy’
In a New York Times opinion piece, editorial board member Michelle Cottle claimed candidates who are shying away from debates are risking American democracy.
Pennsylvania debate or political charade? Voters weigh in ahead of Oz-Fetterman showdown
Voters in Pennsylvania weighed in on whether the debate between Senate candidates Dr. Oz and John Fetterman will influence their decision come election day.
Charlie Crist calls DeSantis 'shutdown guy' despite previously praising his handling of pandemic in 2020
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist labeled Gov. Ron DeSantis’ "the shutdown guy" despite previously praising the governor's lockdowns and unsuccessfully calling for more.
Expectations for John Fetterman debate performance lowered by media: Just needs to be 'relatively coherent'
Reporters from TIME and CNN attempted to temper expectations for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman ahead of his debate with Mehmet Oz on Tuesday.
Fetterman stumbles during debate when questioned about flip-flop on support for fracking
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate when asked about prior statements he made about fracking, a process he now says he supports.
Fetterman attempts to wrangle support from GOP voters after he said Republican base is xenophobic, homophobic
John Fetterman said in 2018 podcast discussion that the strategy used by the "Republican hard core base" is nationalism, xenophobia, and homophobia.
Audio of education specialist allegedly touting critical race theory raises concerns in South Carolina
Tarika Sullivan, a Professional Development Specialist, was allegedly recorded explaining how her company teaches concepts related to equity and racial pedagogy.
Dem AZ attorney nominee pledges to tackle drug crises after calling to decriminalize heroin, crack and meth
Julie Gunnigle, Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office, previously advocated for decriminalizing hard drugs.
New York City moms, angered by failed Democrat dogma, fuel Zeldin surge in state governor's race
GOP challenger Lee Zeldin is surging in the polls in his effort to unseat New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Motivated "Moms for Zeldin" appear to be leading the effort.
Florida Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor called Latinos 'racist' in Facebook live chat
Florida Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Karla Hernandez-Mats said last year in a Facebook Live discussion that "Latino people are racist."
GOP challenger fires back after Dem Rep. Axne claims he's 'racist' for wanting to secure border
Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne said Republican challenger Zach Nunn is "racist" for saying illegal immigrants are bringing drugs and crime into the U.S.
Blake Masters is 'mad as hell,' vows to challenge the 'mind-numbingly bureaucratic' establishment
The countdown to November 8 is underway, with only two weeks left until Americans head to the ballot box for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Key races across the country could be the deciding factor as to who will control Congress. One of those races is the one for Senate seats...
America's 'most dangerous' law? Illinois candidate warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
Orland Park Mayor and congressional candidate for Illinois’ 6th district Keith Pekau says the SAFE-T Act could create potential 'anarchy' in the state.
Fetterman dismisses concern over 'fitness to serve,' doesn't say whether he will release medical records
John Fetterman dismissed concern over whether he is fit to serve in the Senate and would not commit to a release of his medical records during Tuesday's debate.
Georgia election official asks Biden, Abrams how many records they need to break to get apology
Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is "Jim Crow 2.0" has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration. "How many turnout records do...
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
Twitter erupts during DeSantis, Crist debate: 'This is the definition of gaslighting'
Critics had a lot to say about the political showdown between Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival Charlie Crist in their one and only debate.
