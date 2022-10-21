Read full article on original website
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
Latest Marvel News: An ‘X-Men’ veteran blasts ‘No Way Home’ as another comic book icon circles the rumor mill
In a shocking turn of events that we 100 percent definitely saw coming, certain sections of the Marvel fandom have gradually started turning against Spider-Man: No Way Home, widely regarded and heavily lauded as one of the MCU’s best-ever efforts. The latest to state the case against the union...
Netflix’s creepy new anthology series is leaving viewers suitably freaked out
It looks like the thumbs up from Stephen King was exactly the omen we all hoped it would be, with Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities having released its first two entries on Netflix earlier today. The embargo has long since vanished, and the reviews have come piling in with plenty of stars to spare.
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth
Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
Ncuti Gatwa reveals the surprisingly obscure ‘Doctor Who’ villain he most wants to face
While it’s by no means a prerequisite for playing the role, as it’s completely possible for an actor to come to the show cold and portray the character perfectly, Doctor Who fans definitely love it when our current Doctor proves themselves to be a fellow devotee of the Time Lord’s adventures in time and space. Like David Tennant and Peter Capaldi, for instance, who are bonafide life-long Whovians.
If Phase Four is the beginning of the end for the MCU, the numbers say otherwise
Marvel fatigue has been looming over Disney for some time now, but the entertainment empire has done their best to retain audience engagement and critical acclaim throughout Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite some misses, the average Rotten Tomatoes ratings for the franchise’s most recent productions are largely positive.
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Warner Bros. officially changes the name of the DCEU and fans say good riddance
The DC film franchise will be receiving a major facelift. Gone are the days of the DCEU, and we’re to embrace the new era of… the DCU. Inspired!. This comes after Warner Bros announced The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and Peacemaker producer Peter Safran will be in charge of the newly-formed DC Studios division, essentially the studio’s answer to Kevin Feige.
Fans barking over MCU return in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’
Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise were treated to a surprise today as Marvel dropped a trailer for the upcoming Holiday Special on Disney Plus. However, what really got fans barking was the inclusion of a very good girl: Cosmo the Space dog. While Cosmo only appears for...
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
How did Rhaenyra and Daemon find out about Lucerys’ fate in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon, and its source material, Fire and Blood. That was one heck of a cliffhanger to cap off the first season of House of the Dragon, but there’s one little detail that the gnarly finale seemed to leave by the wayside which may have left some of us scratching our heads.
‘Star Wars’ fans respond in the only way they know how after Disney confirms new film
When a fandom is graced with news about a new project, the reactions vary from group to group. Marvel fans tend to do little dances in their chairs when a new film trailer drops, Percy Jackson stans continue to rise from their dormancy as the new Disney Plus series releases more information, and fans of any video game series developed by Valve tend to pinch themselves to wake up from their dreams of new content.
David Tennant teases the brain-melting mystery at the heart of his ‘Doctor Who’ return
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. The question on everybody’s lips is also firmly on David Tennant’s, with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who seeing the return of one of his most-loved companions. Catherine Tate went from comedy to sci-fi in...
‘Star Wars’ movies still in trouble: New report sheds light on Disney’s uneasy relationship with Kathleen Kennedy
If you exclude the exceptional wave of success ridden by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on Disney Plus of late, Star Wars is still in a hot mess as far as the Skywalker Saga and Lucasfilm’s plans for the future are concerned. After the lackluster sequel trilogy came to...
Marvel and DC hopelessly contend with Homelander for the best comic book villain of the year
Warning: Spoilers for Black Adam to follow. From the big screen to the streaming screens, there’s been no shortage of comic book adaptations both macabre and delightful, and the versatility of the genre suggests that its current domination of pop culture won’t be ceasing any time soon. And...
Weird little creeps prove to be point of pride for ‘House of the Dragon’ fandom
Now, House of the Dragon has concluded its first season. It has been well-received, bringing memes and magic back to the Game of Thrones world, and has sparked a lot of discussion among fans. For some, a selling point for the series is yikes-inducing youths. Conversation about Alicent Hightower’s kids...
Maisie Williams admits final ‘Game of Thrones’ season failed to live up to expectations
The final Game of Thrones run was so divisively controversial that it almost brought the entire franchise to ruination. Such was the extent of its travesty that most fans had counted on House of the Dragon to fail and found themselves surprised that it had surpassed their expectations. And even if the prequel show manages to conclude its own story in a satisfying way, the original will continue to live in infamy for as long as there is a television industry.
