ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Man indicted for allegedly wielding knife toward Amazon delivery driver

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was indicted Friday after he allegedly walked up to an Amazon delivery driver with a knife back in August, according to a Butler County Grand Jury. Christopher Roberts is being charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing, Butler County court documents revealed. According to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
1017thepoint.com

SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME

(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew

Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Daily Advocate

CareFlight called to rollover crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 23, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Darke Sheriff’s Office along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by...
ARCANUM, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday. Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7. The crash left one car flipped onto its...
GREENE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy