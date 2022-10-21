Read full article on original website
Police: Man shot in his car along Harrison Avenue in Westwood
Police responded to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue just before noon Sunday for reports of a man shot.
WLWT 5
Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
1 woman in custody after shooting man at Madisonville apartment complex
Police responded to the Centennial Station Apartments, located at 4209 Erie Ave., just after 11 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man shot.
Police investigation determines 2 juveniles vandalized Kroger in Miamisburg, sergeant says
MIAMISBURG — Police have determined that two juveniles, ages 13 and 10, are responsible for vandalizing the new Kroger store in Miamisburg, Sgt. Jeff Muncy said Friday afternoon. >> Arrest on drug and other charges ends standoff in Sidney. The dollar estimate of the damage is being figured out,...
WISH-TV
Two arrested, charged on numerous counts in Ripley County during traffic stop on I-74 with 4 children in vehicle
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 74 leading to a numerous charges and four dependents taken into custody of the Indiana Child Protective Services as a result of the investigation, according to Indiana State Police. The investigation began shortly...
28-year-old man dead after early morning East Price Hill shooting
Cincinnati Police responded to the 800 block of Elberon Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. There, officers found a man shot to death.
Fox 19
Man indicted for allegedly wielding knife toward Amazon delivery driver
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was indicted Friday after he allegedly walked up to an Amazon delivery driver with a knife back in August, according to a Butler County Grand Jury. Christopher Roberts is being charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing, Butler County court documents revealed. According to...
Woman thrown from car, flown to hospital after crash in Darke Co.
A woman was flown to the hospital after she was injured during a crash Sunday morning. Crews were called to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road around 7:55 a.m. to reports of a single-car rollover crash, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office. An initial investigation found that a car...
Police investigating after apparent murder-suicide in Butler Co.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton police are investigating a murder-suicide report of two people who were found dead Saturday morning. Hamilton police Lt. Donald H. Taylor told our news partners at WCPO that officers responded to a report of two dead individuals in the 600 block of Rockford Drive around 9:30 a.m.
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an […]
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME
(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
Fox 19
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
linknky.com
Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew
Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
Daily Advocate
CareFlight called to rollover crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 23, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Darke Sheriff’s Office along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by...
Fox 19
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
1 injured after crash on US 35 in Greene County
BEAVERCREEK — One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound US 35 near Factory Road Thursday. Police and medics were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 p.m., Captain Shawn C. Sumner of Special Services Division told News Center 7. The crash left one car flipped onto its...
‘We do not believe there was an aircraft down there,’ Carlisle fire chief says, ending search
CARLISLE, Warren County — The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a quarry pond off Central Avenue ended Friday afternoon after 16 hours, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane said. “We are not going to continue,” he told News Center 7 by phone. The search was officially...
1 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after crash in Franklin Twp.
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Franklin Township Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a single-car rollover accident on Interstate 75 North near Sidney-Wapakoneta Road just before 10:50 a.m. Alan Richardson, 57, of West Milton was traveling northbound on...
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
Fox 19
19-year-old accused of stabbing co-worker to death found incompetent to stand trial
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at a Springdale restaurant has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan issued the order Thursday after a medical examiner’s evaluation earlier this week. Jan Tolentino, 19,...
