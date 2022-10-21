Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Woman found dead from gunshot in Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
wymt.com
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
fox56news.com
3 shot in Lexington early Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to Lexington police, officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and property damaged from the gunfire....
wymt.com
Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a suspect in an assault case. It happened early Sunday between 4 and 7:30 a.m. in the East Morehead area in Rowan County. The victim in the case told police the attacker is a white man, around 6′...
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
fox56news.com
Lexington vape shop robbery caught on camera
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A DoorDash driver who was working in the area says one of the men pointed a gun and demanded him to move out of the way, as he ran outside Ignited Vape Shop on Richmond Road. An employee here said he chased the two...
wtloam.com
Two Laurel County Men Arrested During Assault Complaint
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Zach Allen were dispatched to an alleged assault off Old Richmond Road. Deputies arrived to find that allegedly 50-year-old Roger Young of East Bernstadt had struck another man. He was arrested and charged with assault. Another man there, 54-year-old Gilbert Young of London, was wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender and failure to appear in court on drug charges. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
fox56news.com
Boyle County road closed as crews work to remove hazardous boulders
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project — one that will save lives by removing a looming threat. Large boulders weighing roughly 10 to 12 tons have been reported overlooking Mitchellsburg Knob, which is a widely traveled road. The foundation of the boulders has weakened over time, leading to concerns that they could fall and crush passing drivers. To make matters worse, there’s a deep ravine on the other side of the road, meaning drivers could also fall in should the rocks tumble. Workers with heavy machinery are now working to knock the boulders down, and the road is closed during the process.
wklw.com
Carter Co Man Arrested after Pursuit
A Carter Co man was arrested Saturday after a Police pursuit. According to the Olive Hill Police Dept. the pursuit started around 2:20 PM on Saturday in the Olive Hill community. Police identified the man as 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill. When the pursuit ended, Officers found several drugs inside Barker’s vehicle including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash. Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they also served two indictment warrants on Barker for burglary. He was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Two Individuals Arrested Following Alleged Assault
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Austyn Weddle, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Zach Allen arrested two individuals on Saturday evening October 22, 2022 at approximately 5:31 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Richmond Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly one of the subjects had struck a male subject. In addition, it was determined that another male subject there was wanted on outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
Wave 3
Harrison County Sheriff’s office calls for investigation after inmate dies by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a Harrison County corrections inmate died by suicide early Sunday morning. Around 4:53 a.m., corrections officers went into 35-year-old Raymond Frederick Toops’ cell after he did not come to the door during the morning med pass. A release from the...
wymt.com
Trial begins Monday for man accused of murder in Eastern Ky.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A trial is set to start Monday for a man accused of killing a family friend in Wolfe County. State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020. The two were on vacation with other friends in the Red River Gorge. Witnesses...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
Wave 3
KSP: Man dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County
JESSAMINE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County Friday afternoon. In a release, Kentucky State Police said officers were requested by the Nicholasville Police Department to investigate the shooting around 1:30 p.m. KSP said early investigation revealed NPD responded to a suicidal...
fox56news.com
1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, LaDuke was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:55 p.m. Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State...
WSAZ
One man arrested after pursuit, drugs and cash seized
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - One man was arrested Saturday after a pursuit in Olive Hill. Olive Hill Police Chief Bruce Palmer said the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. Saturday in Olive Hill. 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill was arrested. Several drugs were seized after the pursuit...
wklw.com
Police Asking for Help to Locate Suspect in Rowan Co Assault Case
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an assault case in Rowan Co. According to the Morehead Police Dept. the incident happened on Sunday between 4 AM and 7:30 AM in the East Morehead area of Rowan Co. Police say the victim in the case said the attacker is a white male, around 6′ tall with facial hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, ball cap and boots. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Morehead Police Department at 606-784-7511. Officers also advise you to be cautious, stay aware of your surrounding and contact them if you notice anything suspicious.
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Kentucky State Police Post 7, in London, received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R, Martin, of London, was last seen at her home by members of her family,...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington business withdraws application for incinerator permit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mulch company has withdrawn its controversial permit application to use an incinerator on its property, WKYT Investigates has confirmed. C&R Asphalt and Mulch faced a groundswell of opposition to its plans. The business had applied for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air...
wtloam.com
London Man Arrested After Police Find Him Passed Out Behind The Wheel
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports K-9/Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Travis Napier were dispatched to a complaint of a man apparently passed out for over 2 1/2 hours in a truck in a business parking lot off Highway 312. Deputies arrived to find 43-year-old Ronnie Lockaby there and awakened him. They determined Lockaby was under the influence and took him into custody. He was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Comments / 0