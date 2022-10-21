Read full article on original website
Dems under fire after ties to lawmaker who wants to criminalize parents who don’t affirm LGBT kids exposed
Democrats remain silent after swapping endorsements with State Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, after she introduced a bill that would penalize parents for not affirming their LGBT children.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
"The View" hosts and audience members groaned on Monday after Maggie Haberman listed Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as potential 2024 running mates for Donald Trump. Co-host Ana Navarro asked Haberman who she believed Trump would ask to be his running mate if he chooses to run...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators on Thursday that her husband was "unaware" of her texts with Mark Meadows. She blamed the committee for leaking the texts, calling the 2020 election a "Heist," to the news media. She said her husband learned of her texts after the leak while in...
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer who was attacked at the Capitol riot, said he's 'broke' and that speaking out about January 6 'destroyed my career'
Michael Fanone told Rolling Stone he knew shortly after testifying about being assaulted on January 6 that his law enforcement career was over.
‘Do you believe this?’: New video shows how Nancy Pelosi took charge in Capitol riot
House speaker continued to try to find a way for House and Senate to reconvene despite turmoil
Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’
The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – as it happened
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Trump was furious when the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. A Secret Service message said Trump was "livid" and Cassidy Hutchinson said he was "fired up." The January 6 committee revealed the evidence in a hearing on Thursday. President Donald Trump was furious when...
St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris had 600 rounds of ammunition, complained about being a 'loner': police
Orlando Harris, the 19-year-old who carried out Monday's St. Louis school shooting, brought over 600 rounds of ammunition and wrote about how lonely he felt prior to the attack.
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot
Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says
Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
TMZ.com
Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says
Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
House majority leader: Trump will be treated like any regular citizen with subpoena
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) says the subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 committee for former President Donald Trump to testify will be treated just as any other subpoena. During an interview with Al Sharpton on MSNBC's PoliticsNation on Sunday, Hoyer said that the House would pursue legal action...
