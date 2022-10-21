ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 4

Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says

Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
WASHINGTON STATE
TMZ.com

Ted Cruz Says Chrissy Teigen Had a Miscarriage, Not an Abortion as She Says

Senator Ted Cruz claims to know what happened in Chrissy Teigen's body better than she does -- he's insisting she actually had a miscarriage, NOT an abortion as she recently stated. Cruz made the controversial comments on his podcast "Verdict with Ted Cruz" ... in response to Chrissy saying she...
Fox News

Fox News

845K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy