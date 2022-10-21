Read full article on original website
Related
Teen injured in Mercer County ATV incident
OSGOOD — A teen was injured Saturday evening when he was ejected from the all-terrain vehicle he was driving went into a cornfield in Mercer County. Jacob M. Dahlinghaus, 17, of Tipp City, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox 19
Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl during patdown
RICHMOND, Ind. – A Wayne County jail deputy is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl during a patdown. The Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Brandon Creech was booking a suspect arrested by the Richmond Police Department. Creech did a patdown and discovered a small grinder and a baggie containing what was described as an […]
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
Police investigation determines 2 juveniles vandalized Kroger in Miamisburg, sergeant says
MIAMISBURG — Police have determined that two juveniles, ages 13 and 10, are responsible for vandalizing the new Kroger store in Miamisburg, Sgt. Jeff Muncy said Friday afternoon. >> Arrest on drug and other charges ends standoff in Sidney. The dollar estimate of the damage is being figured out,...
Hamilton police investigating 2 dead after apparent murder-suicide
Just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to 676 Rockford Drive in Hamilton for a report of two dead individuals.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight called to rollover crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 23, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Darke Sheriff’s Office along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by...
Woman thrown from car, flown to hospital after crash in Darke Co.
A woman was flown to the hospital after she was injured during a crash Sunday morning. Crews were called to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road around 7:55 a.m. to reports of a single-car rollover crash, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office. An initial investigation found that a car...
1017thepoint.com
SHOTS FIRED INTO LAKENGREN HOME
(Lakengren, OH)--An investigation is continuing after shots were fired into a home in the Preble County community of Lakengren. It happened late Wednesday night on Hatchet Drive. Multiple shots were fired in rapid succession. One of the rounds ended up in a couch. No one was injured. Deputies responded and searched the area with canines, but no shooter could be located.
‘We do not believe there was an aircraft down there,’ Carlisle fire chief says, ending search
CARLISLE, Warren County — The search for an aircraft that reportedly went down in a quarry pond off Central Avenue ended Friday afternoon after 16 hours, Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane said. “We are not going to continue,” he told News Center 7 by phone. The search was officially...
Fox 19
No charges against Tri-State police chief accused of politically-motivated arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Indiana (WXIX) - Two members of the Brookville Police Department will not face criminal charges after allegedly arresting a political candidate on drummed-up charges because they thought he was anti-police. Indiana State Police appointed a special prosecutor to the case on Aug. 5. The special prosecutor, Andrew Bryson,...
linknky.com
Eric Deters faces criminal menacing charges after run-in with juvenile nephew
Former Northern Kentucky attorney turned gubernatorial candidate Eric Deters faces charges of menacing, harassing communications, and criminal trespassing after allegedly having a run-in with his juvenile nephew on a farm in Independence. Deters has been embroiled in legal proceedings this year. Most notably, Trump associate Corey Lewandowski and Deters sued...
Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’
The rain held off for the Franklin Police Department to hold a Halloween Haunted House event for the community on Sunday afternoon. >>PHOTOS: Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’. “Today’s Halloween Haunted House was a massive success,” the spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department said on...
WISH-TV
Two arrested, charged on numerous counts in Ripley County during traffic stop on I-74 with 4 children in vehicle
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 74 leading to a numerous charges and four dependents taken into custody of the Indiana Child Protective Services as a result of the investigation, according to Indiana State Police. The investigation began shortly...
Fox 19
Driver dies following wrong-way head-on collision in NKY
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died Sunday morning after a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-75 North near Kyles Lane in Northern Kentucky hit her head-on, according to Colonel Brian R. Valenti with the Covington Police Department. Valenti says that officers arrived at the scene around 7:10 a.m. The...
Over 100 animals killed in Dayton house fire
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. Over 100 animals were killed after a house caught fire in Dayton Wednesday night. Crews were called to battle the fire in the 900 block of West Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French. French says no one...
Fox 19
Warren County sheriff’s cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was damaged Friday night in a crash in Hamilton Township. It happened around 10 p.m. on US-22 at Overbrook Avenue. The suspect had already lost control of the vehicle when they struck the deputy, according to Hamilton Township...
2 children injured in New Carlisle blaze
Just before 3 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Orth Drive in New Carlisle. When crews arrived on the scene they found a home showing heavy flame.
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of water rescue involving aircraft in Warren County
UPDATE: Chief Will Rogers with the Carlisle Police Department says his department and Carlisle Fire received a call at 6:30 p.m. for a possible aircraft down, believed to be a glider in a gravel pit located on Central Ave. Chief Rogers said his officers arrived on scene rapidly, and were...
Field fire in southern Miami County
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
Comments / 0