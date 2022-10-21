Read full article on original website
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
Olympia officers recover bag full of cash, meth, heroin, fentanyl pills
Olympia police found a bag full of drugs that a suspect discarded in the bushes after stealing a woman’s purse, according to the police department. Earlier this month, officers were called to an argument between a man and a woman. Witnesses told officers they saw the man take the...
$1.5M worth of drugs seized from vacant Seattle apartment
Law enforcement in Washington made a shocking discovery when they recovered $1.5 million worth of illegal drugs from a vacant apartment unit.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
Suspect charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of beloved Seattle community leader
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video playing above of Leffall's first court appearance originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022. The suspect accused of killing beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was charged Monday for the murder and other violent crimes in King County. Ashton Christopher Leffall is charged with...
Tri-City Herald
Robbers steal expensive designer purses from Tacoma home in armed break-in, police say
Three armed men broke into a South End residence early Monday and stole designer purses estimated to be worth about $10,000, according to Tacoma Police Department. The break-in was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Fawcett Avenue, police said. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
KXRO.com
Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative
A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
KING-5
Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail
SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
KOMO News
Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
Lacey woman says she was tied up, buried before escaping estranged husband
LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey woman who said she escaped from her estranged husband told police he attempted to bury her in the woods after she was kidnapped. Chae Kyong An faces potential charges of attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and felony harassment - threat to kill. He has not been officially charged.
q13fox.com
Police seek additional victims of Seattle babysitter charged with taking explicit photos of child
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are looking for additional victims of a babysitter and a former lifeguard, who they say is suspected of taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care. King County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin with sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing and possession...
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
U.S. investigators said Monday they have found a potential cause of a seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.
Suspect in shooting death of Central District business owner ordered to be held without bail
The suspect who was booked Thursday in the shooting death of Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. made his first appearance in court Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Prosecutors argued that 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Leffall was “incredibly dangerous” and should be held without bail....
Chronicle
Sirens: Woman Steals Mail; Driver Abandons Vehicle After Hitting Pole; 'Aggressive and Belligerent' Woman Made to Leave Property
• A small bottle of whiskey was reported stolen from a store in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue at 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 21. • Clothing was reported stolen from an outlet store in the 1200 block of Lum Road just after 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 22. The suspect fled in a Dodge passenger vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Fox News
