Lacey, WA

q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
SPANAWAY, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Lacey woman says she was tied up, buried before escaping estranged husband

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey woman who said she escaped from her estranged husband told police he attempted to bury her in the woods after she was kidnapped. Chae Kyong An faces potential charges of attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and felony harassment - threat to kill. He has not been officially charged.
LACEY, WA
