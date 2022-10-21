When Bob Woodward was promoting his first book about Donald Trump’s presidency, the legendary journalist used language the public had never heard him use before. As we discussed several years ago, Woodward declared in 2018, for example, that “people better wake up to what’s going on.” In a separate interview, The Washington Post editor added, “I’ve never seen an instance when the president is so detached from the reality of what’s going on.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO