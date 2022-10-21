Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Trump's Jan. 6 nightmare: New historic subpoena on fraud and coup is legally binding
As the January 6 Committee delivers its subpoena for testimony and documents to Donald Trump, the New York Times’ Robert Draper, author of “Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and civil rights activist Maya Wiley on the subpoena singling out Rep. Scott Perry and Trump’s culpability. Wiley adding: “The fact that Donald Trump knew he had lost but convinced a bunch of people that he had won - it doesn’t change whether or not it’s a crime… It matters what a jury finds.”Oct. 24, 2022.
Can the Jan. 6 Committee compel Trump to testify?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot subpoenaed former President Donald Trump on Friday for testimony and documents on his actions surrounding the bloodshed they say he instigated at the U.S. Capitol. Can the committee compel Trump to testify? Ken Dilanian discusses.Oct. 24, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 Committee has “serious suspicions” about the Secret Service’s response to the insurrection. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll discuss the committee’s tight timeline to look into the agency.Oct. 23, 2022.
'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie
Iconic Democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber in a wide-ranging political interview. Carville heats up when asked about Senator Cruz hiding in a closet on January 6th saying , "Of course he’s in a closet. He’s one of the most cowardly people in the history of modern politics” and adding he “wouldn’t even stand up for his own wife or his own dad” when Trump attacked them on the campaign trail. Oct. 25, 2022.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
On Trump and Jan. 6, Ted Cruz’s shamelessness reaches new depths
The fact that Sen. Ted Cruz peddled transparent nonsense during a Fox News appearance on Sunday night was not surprising. What made the Texas Republican’s drivel amazing, however, were the details and larger context. Cruz argued, for example, that the Justice Department shouldn’t care about Donald Trump taking highly...
Justice Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia election interference probe
Justice Clarence Thomas has granted Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., request for a temporary stay for his requirement to testify in Georgia's probe into allegations of alleged election interference in 2020.Oct. 24, 2022.
'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Democratic candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, to discuss his tight race against 2020 election denier, Mark Finchem. The former Maricopa Country recorder discusses the threats he faced during the 2020 election and the recent reports of voter intimidation facing early Arizona voters Oct. 24, 2022.
Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again
In a new focus group of Pittsburgh-based Trump voters led by Elise Jordan, most in the group say they would vote again for the former president. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 24, 2022.
In classified docs case, latest DOJ moves add to Trump’s troubles
Donald Trump threw another online tantrum yesterday, and there was no great mystery as to why. Jury selection is now underway in the case against the former president’s business, with prosecutors alleging that the Trump Organization committed a series of crimes, including tax fraud. But that’s hardly the only...
Dems deploy Obama to stump: Insider reveals what to expect
President Obama is returning to the campaign trail in the closing days of the 2022 midterm campaign. Obama’s top White House speechwriter, Cody Keenan, joins “The Beat with Ari Melber” on what to expect from the former President on the stump, the lessons learned, and how to meet the moment when it matters most.Oct. 25, 2022.
The veracity of Hope?
Despite — or perhaps because of — a childhood in the land of strip malls and palm trees, I’ve always been taken with New England prep. Tarnished silver trophy cups, tweed coats with leather elbow patches, American flags. I’m basically a Ralph Lauren marketer’s dream.
Bob Woodward warns Americans: Trump is ‘a threat to democracy’
When Bob Woodward was promoting his first book about Donald Trump’s presidency, the legendary journalist used language the public had never heard him use before. As we discussed several years ago, Woodward declared in 2018, for example, that “people better wake up to what’s going on.” In a separate interview, The Washington Post editor added, “I’ve never seen an instance when the president is so detached from the reality of what’s going on.”
Kari Lake gives away the game on ‘restoring confidence’ in voting
In early September, gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, a relentless election denier, argued that she’d seen evidence to substantiate her conspiracy theories, but she wouldn’t share it. “I’m not comfortable sharing it with the media,” the Arizona Republican said, adding, “Why would I hand anything over to the fake news?”
The successes, missteps and failures of Biden's early presidency
The Washington Post's Ashley Parker joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on the successes, missteps and failures of President Biden's early presidency.Oct. 24, 2022.
How the strong woman took on the wannabe strongman — and won
The Jan. 6 hearings will go down in history as an invaluable record of how our democracy teetered dangerously on the brink and offers Americans a clear picture of what really happened that perilous day when then-President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. But the testimony also reveals an important picture of two profoundly different models of American leadership; that of an aspiring strongman —Trump — and a truly strong woman — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Jury selection is underway for the criminal tax fraud trial involving the Trump Organization that allegedly compensated executives "off the books" to help avoid paying taxes. Former CFO Allen Weisselberg is set to testify against the organization after he pleaded guilty to felony charges earlier this year. NBC's Tom Winter reports.Oct. 24, 2022.
NYT: Prosecutors laser-focused on witness that could lead them straight to Trump
New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt, former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, and former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi react to reporting that prosecutors are putting the squeeze on a key Trump aide in their documents probeOct. 25, 2022.
Transcript: A Bad Angle
A paid agent of Hitler's government ramps up a targeted propaganda effort aimed at weakening democracy and supporting the fascist cause in America. His base of operations... the center of American democracy itself— the United States Congress. Sitting members of Congress, and the America First movement, take part in an elaborate scheme to subvert democracy. Laundering millions of pieces of Nazi propaganda through Congress and into the hands of the American people.
