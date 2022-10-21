Read full article on original website
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
Auglaize County receives $1 million housing grant
WAPAKONETA — The Ohio Department of Development announced Friday that Auglaize County will receive $1 million in grant funds to improve housing. The grant is part of $20 million in total grant funds being dispersed to 28 communities across the state, according to a release from the department. The...
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
ocj.com
Moving forward after HPAI confirmed in Ohio
In September, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Ohio. The virus was detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a 3 million-bird commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. HPAI has since been found in backyard flocks in Allen, Williams, Portage, and Summit counties. The positive detections...
countynewsonline.org
Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 11/5
When: Saturday, November 5th, 2022 @ 9:00AM, doors open at 8:00AM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #2 (white building), 5317 Sebring Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: 2 vintage restored cars! 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria and a 1965 Buick Skylark 2-door Convertible. 1988 Buick Parke Ave., Mower, Utility Trailer, Shop Tools and Equipment, Laen & Garden Equipment, Furniture, Household Items, Antiques, Collectibles & More.
hometownstations.com
Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake
The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
Ohioans to decide if non-citizens can vote in local elections
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Come Fly with Me to the World’s Largest Aviation Museum
Unless it’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it’s unusual to hear a museum in Ohio being touted as a must-see experience. A four-hour drive from Chicago, the National Museum of the United States Air Force is an eye-opening jaunt through the history of aviation. The curatorial expertise on display at this museum outside of Dayton matches anything found in our biggest cities.
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Dayton and surrounding regions
Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dayton-Springfield-Kettering, OH CSA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2020 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and […]
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Josalyna L. Oliver, 39, Leipsic, was found in violation of community control standards. The violations including using methamphetamines, marijuana, failing to obtain substance abuse counseling and failing to comply with passpoint testing. Sentencing on the matter was set for 10:30 a.m. Dec 19. She was originally convicted of receiving stolen property.
cincinnatirefined.com
Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
Field fire in southern Miami County
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
Wright State closes library after staff member dies
Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Crash In Defiance County Involving Two Bryan Residents
(PRESS RELEASE) Washington Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on October 21, 2022 at approximately 10:20am on State Route 15, near mile post 5, Washington Township, Defiance County, Ohio. Lorin Shonk, of Bryan, Ohio, was...
