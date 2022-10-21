ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sidney Daily News

Football: Sidney can’t keep up with Xenia

SIDNEY — Xenia proved to be as tough as their state ranking suggested in a regular-season finale on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. But Sidney will get a chance to have a better performance against a state-ranked squad next week. The Yellow Jackets lost 34-0 to the undefeated Buccaneers...
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles

COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
OTTAWA, OH
Daily Standard

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022

CELINA - As November looms around the corner and temperatures continue to cool, area boat owners are preparing to winterize their boats for the season. Rob Merrell, manager at Kozy Marina, said the shop is in the full swing of getting Grand Lake's boats ready for the winter. [More]. ST....
CELINA, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Daily Standard

Lynn Kruse

Lynn B. Kruse, age 73, of Coldwater passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on September 8, 1949 in Lima, to the late Bernard and Ruth Kruse. On October 6, 1978, he married Mary Jane (Gaerke) Kruse, who survives in Coldwater.
COLDWATER, OH
WDTN

Field fire in southern Miami County

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today

XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crash causes slowdowns on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound caused delays for afternoon commuters Saturday afternoon. According to dispatch, a crash occurred on I-75 southbound between the ramp from I-675 and Austin Blvd. in Miami Twp. ODOT cameras showed the backup on the highway. The cause of the accident is not known at this […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 11/5

When: Saturday, November 5th, 2022 @ 9:00AM, doors open at 8:00AM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #2 (white building), 5317 Sebring Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: 2 vintage restored cars! 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria and a 1965 Buick Skylark 2-door Convertible. 1988 Buick Parke Ave., Mower, Utility Trailer, Shop Tools and Equipment, Laen & Garden Equipment, Furniture, Household Items, Antiques, Collectibles & More.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

1 in custody after Sidney standoff

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought into custody after a standoff at a Sidney home Friday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department was called to a home on Doering Street on Friday. The incident developed into an active situation, and SWAT was called to the scene. During […]
SIDNEY, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today

DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
DAYTON, OH

