peakofohio.com
Chiefs; Pirates win streaks snapped; Urbana rolls; Week 10 finals in football
London 28 (7-3) The Chiefs’ 7-game winning streak is snapped. BHS WR CJ Wilson broke the school record for receiving yards in a season. As of right now, Bellefontaine is #10 in DIII Region 11 and would travel to Granville next Friday night in the playoffs. North Union 12...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney can’t keep up with Xenia
SIDNEY — Xenia proved to be as tough as their state ranking suggested in a regular-season finale on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. But Sidney will get a chance to have a better performance against a state-ranked squad next week. The Yellow Jackets lost 34-0 to the undefeated Buccaneers...
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf sweeps D-II district titles
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf’s cross country program is peaking at the right time. Last Saturday, Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Championships, winning the girls and boys team titles. This Saturday, O-G continued its dominance, as it swept the Division II district meet at Columbus Grove. This marks...
Daily Standard
Saturday, October 22nd, 2022
CELINA - As November looms around the corner and temperatures continue to cool, area boat owners are preparing to winterize their boats for the season. Rob Merrell, manager at Kozy Marina, said the shop is in the full swing of getting Grand Lake's boats ready for the winter. [More]. ST....
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Daily Standard
Lynn Kruse
Lynn B. Kruse, age 73, of Coldwater passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022, at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus. He was born on September 8, 1949 in Lima, to the late Bernard and Ruth Kruse. On October 6, 1978, he married Mary Jane (Gaerke) Kruse, who survives in Coldwater.
Field fire in southern Miami County
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.
New drive-thru in Huber Heights, OhioEverything Kaye. A new business is coming to Huber Heights, Ohio in the next coming months. Pronounced Big B, Biggby Coffee is projected to open in February, 2023.
Home damaged by fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening
MIAMISBURG — A house was damaged by a fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening. Crews responded to the 400 block of East Early Drive Saturday around 7 p.m, to reports of a fire in the back of the house, according to initial reports. Pictures posted by Miami Valley Fire District...
‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today
XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Crash causes slowdowns on I-75 SB in Miami Twp.
MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A crash on I-75 southbound caused delays for afternoon commuters Saturday afternoon. According to dispatch, a crash occurred on I-75 southbound between the ramp from I-675 and Austin Blvd. in Miami Twp. ODOT cameras showed the backup on the highway. The cause of the accident is not known at this […]
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
countynewsonline.org
Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 11/5
When: Saturday, November 5th, 2022 @ 9:00AM, doors open at 8:00AM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #2 (white building), 5317 Sebring Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: 2 vintage restored cars! 1955 Ford Fairlane Crown Victoria and a 1965 Buick Skylark 2-door Convertible. 1988 Buick Parke Ave., Mower, Utility Trailer, Shop Tools and Equipment, Laen & Garden Equipment, Furniture, Household Items, Antiques, Collectibles & More.
1 car crash causes closure on I-75 NB, CareFlight called
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A one car crash closed a portion of I-75 northbound on Saturday. According to dispatch, CareFlight was called to the scene of an overturned car in Sidney. Dispatch says a call came in at 10:48 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight. Stay with 2NEWS as this […]
1 in custody after Sidney standoff
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought into custody after a standoff at a Sidney home Friday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department was called to a home on Doering Street on Friday. The incident developed into an active situation, and SWAT was called to the scene. During […]
WANE-TV
OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
