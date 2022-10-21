A classic sign of a turnaround in the markets is when the VIX — inverse index to the broad market S&P 500 Index — climbs over 40. For the uninitiated, short-term options on the S&P 500 are used to calculate the VIX. The higher the option prices on the index, which raises the implied volatilities and the VIX, the more uncertain the market is.

1 DAY AGO