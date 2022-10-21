Read full article on original website
Related
Negroni
In case you missed it: This simple Italian cocktail has taken over bar menus across the United States. Award-winning bar programs like that of New York City's iconic Dante boast entire Negroni menus filled with creative, enticing variations on the bitter, slightly sweet cocktail. In 2013 Campari, even teamed up with drinks publication Imbibe to launch Negroni week, an entire week in mid-September dedicated to celebrating the cocktail. For Contributing Editor, Brian Freedman, sipping a perfectly mixed Negroni can be an emotional, highly transportive experience. "Like so many of us, cocktail hour became a ritual in our house pretty early on in 2020, a single buoy of normalcy that we could cling to in the otherwise choppy seas of navigating a pandemic," writes Freedman. Negronis became the drink of choice during happy hour at his home: "Negronis were a daily dalliance…[It's] refreshing, not too boozy, and unerringly cheerful. Plus, it reminded us of Italy," he adds.
How to Make Balanced, Large-Batch Cocktails For a Crowd
Building a cocktail assembly line for effortless entertaining is easier than it seems.
We've Officially Reached Peak Natural Wine Fair
European natural wine fairs are making their U.S. debuts in the hopes of finding success that still eludes them in local markets.
Bacardi Ditches Plastic Pourers in Its Bottles
The spirits company is reducing plastic waste by getting rid of the plastic inserts in bottles of Bacardi, Martini, Bombay Sapphire, and Dewar's products.
The Best Trattorias in Rome
Something happens when you dine in Rome for the first time. There's a moment of disbelief that just a handful of simple ingredients — tomatoes, pasta, Pecorino Romano, guanciale — can add up to such a memorable meal. It's true for anywhere in Italy, really, where the tendency is to rely on fresh, seasonal ingredients and stick to time-tested recipes. In the Eternal City those recipes include fried artichokes, trippa alla Romana (tripe stewed in tomato sauce), and four legendary pasta dishes: cacio pepe, carbonara, gricia, and amatriciana. While you can find these classics in countless trattorie in every corner...
Why Chefs Have Loved Garum Since Ancient Times
The Roman fermented fish sauce is retaking the spotlight in restaurant kitchens.
Why Is Everyone Still So Obsessed With Burgundy?
Burgundy is booming, with prices doubling in the last ten years and up 26% the first six months of 2022. What gives?
Popeyes' Cajun-Style Turkey Is Back — and Available for Nationwide Delivery for the First Time
The pre-cooked, Cajun-spiced turkeys have previously only been available in-store.
Dinner at Carlton McCoy's House Blends Napa Wines and Global Flavors
When the master sommelier, CEO, and TV host invites guests to dinner, he pours new and old Napa wines to accompany a menu inspired by Italy and Ghana.
Food & Wine
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT
Upgrade your everyday.
Comments / 0