Washington, DC

NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Suns Trade Features LeBron James

Foresight is a valuable tool. Thinking ahead can allow someone to stay a step ahead of their competition. NBA teams can take advantage. At the same time, too much foresight can be a hindrance. After all, it’s also important to stay grounded in the present. Otherwise, you could make a plan for the future – only to neglect what’s happening here and now.
NBA Analysis Network

3 NBA Contenders Linked In Jae Crowder Trade Rumors

The Phoenix Suns have yet to trade Jae Crowder despite the 2022-23 NBA season having already started. He remains sitting out as the team navigates trade scenarios. Crowder wants a contract extension as he is playing in the final year of his current contract. The Suns were not interested in obliging his desired outcome in contract talks, and after making it clear to Crowder that Cam Johnson will be the starting four going forward, he sought a change of scenery.
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavs-Spurs Trade Moves Josh Richardson

The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start after trading NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Based on what’s been shown, they will compete hard and have some talent. One of the helpful veteran players remaining on the Spurs is Josh Richardson, who offers a helpful...
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns

You know what they say about the “best-laid plans.” The same holds true for NBA teams. Sometimes, they don’t work out. They also say that when people make plans, God laughs. You may think you’ve got a clear course charted, but don’t be shocked if there are some unexpected obstacles along the way.
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell

Have you ever felt like you were doing all the work? Maybe it was a group project. You’re at the library until late at night, relentlessly working to get your project one. On the way home, you see two of your group mates out having fun. Why should they get an A for your hard work? An NBA team can have a similar dynamic.
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Raptors Trade Features Duncan Robinson

Fans of the NBA usually love a blockbuster trade. Be honest – you live for the notification. When you see an NBA insider make an announcement, you’re eager to see what it is. The more significant the implications of that announcement, the more exciting it is. At the...
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

No matter how good you are at something, you need to practice. The same holds true for athletes. In fact, even NBA players need practice. Otherwise, you’ll get rusty. Let’s say you’re a musician. If you’re good enough, you’ll never forget how to play your instrument.
The Associated Press

Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team. Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas (4-2-1), which dropped its second straight game. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

