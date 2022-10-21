ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheraw, SC

OBITUARY: Jeffrey Scott Arnold

ROCKINGHAM — Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Arnold, 55, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Horry County, South Carolina, Sept. 25, 1967, son of the late Bruce Garrett Arnold Sr. and Betty Louise Henry Arnold. Jeff worked as an electrician...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
OBITUARY: Paul Robinson Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — Paul “Boot” Robinson Jr., 68, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born July 11, 1954 in Hamlet, son of the late Paul Robinson Sr. and Pearl Knight Robinson Quick. Mr. Robinson proudly served our country in...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
OBITUARY: Jesse Leon Baker

ROCKINGHAM — On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, Mr. Jesse Leon Baker, age 95, passed away peacefully while a resident at Fox Hollow Senior Living Community in Pinehurst. A graveside service to celebrate Leon’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery. At the request of the family, those attending the service are asked to dress casual.
PINEHURST, NC
OBITUARY: Sandra Maurice Blake Baldwin

ROCKINGHAM — Sandra Maurice Blake Baldwin, 81, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Mrs. Baldwin was born Jan. 16, 1941 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late John and Irene Byrd Blake. She attended Ellerbe High School and retired from Sara Lee Hosiery....
ROCKINGHAM, NC
OBITUARY: Bruce Leonard Kelly

HOFFMAN — Bruce Leonard Kelly, 63, of Hoffman, passed on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A memorial gathering will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25,2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, 1-5 p.m. at...
HOFFMAN, NC
Trio charged in East Rockingham robbery

ROCKINGHAM — Two men, a woman and an underage girl are facing charges related to a weekend robbery. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a reported robbery Saturday on Church Street in East Rockingham. The alleged victim reportedly told the first...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

