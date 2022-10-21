ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview

Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness

Within the last quarter, Planet Fitness PLNT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $76.83 versus the current price of Planet Fitness at $60.63, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Urban One UONE shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $6.59 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $308.2 million. Ucloudlink Group UCL shares rose 5.75% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock moved upwards by 5.4%...
Looking Into NorthWestern's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data NorthWestern NWE posted a 8.12% decrease in earnings from Q2. Sales, however, increased by 3.75% over the previous quarter to $335.10 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest NorthWestern is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. NorthWestern reached earnings of $29.79 million and sales of $323.00 million in Q2.
Click Here To Learn When The Markets Are Going To Bottom

A classic sign of a turnaround in the markets is when the VIX — inverse index to the broad market S&P 500 Index — climbs over 40. For the uninitiated, short-term options on the S&P 500 are used to calculate the VIX. The higher the option prices on the index, which raises the implied volatilities and the VIX, the more uncertain the market is.
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines

Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About MarineMax

MarineMax HZO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, MarineMax has an average price target of $46.5 with a high of $66.00 and a low of $32.00.
Looking At Trade Desk's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
A Preview Of Netgear's Earnings

Netgear NTGR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Netgear will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Netgear bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on American Electric Power's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of American Electric Power AEP. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Microsoft Sees Dark Clouds Forming Over Azure Business Amid PC Market Slump

Microsoft Corporation MSFT dampened expectations that cloud computing demand would mitigate the sagging PC market in its first quarter earnings call. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said that revenue growth from its cloud computing platform — Azure — would drop by 5 percentage points in the current quarter minus the impact of currency fluctuations.
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
Bank of America Whale Trades For October 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Stocks Don't Always Go Up: New Data Reveals Investor Sentiment Is Hovering At Financial Crisis Levels

The probability that investors see of stock price gains in the year ahead have plummeted to levels not seen since prior to the 2008 Great Recession. Furthermore, investors with over $100,000 are just as optimistic about stock price gains as stock owners overall, as macroeconimc headwinds remain unclear, according to the University of Michigan survey of consumers.
