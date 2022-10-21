Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Analyst Ratings for FedEx
Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Urban One UONE shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $6.59 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $308.2 million. Ucloudlink Group UCL shares rose 5.75% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock moved upwards by 5.4%...
Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview
Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones surging more than 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, The Dow traded up 0.37% to 31,617.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.46% to 11,112.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 3,827.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Why This Market Analyst Expects Santa Claus Rally To Take S&P 500 Back To August High
The market staged a strong comeback last week thanks to some better-than-feared earnings reports. The rebound has set tongues wagging about a potential inflection point. Why Yardeni Expects Santa Claus Rally: The S&P 500 Index could be making another bottom right around the June lows, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told CNBC.
Why Chinese, Hong Kong Stocks Are Tanking As Xi Jinping Consolidates Power
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has consolidated his control over China's Communist Party. Xi has appointed loyalists to top political positions and plans to maintain power for a third term. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were crushed on Monday morning after the Chinese Communist Party concluded its national congress meeting over the weekend.
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Wasn't There A Historic Bloodbath In China, Hong Kong Markets On Monday? Chinese State Media Barely Acknowledges It
Stocks across mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, plunged on Monday as expectations regarding the continuation of key policies like Covid Zero intensified following President Xi Jinping’s historic consolidation of power. Chinese stocks plunged by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong — but if you get your...
5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding
Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Higher — Analyst Says Crypto 'Party Can Start' This Week
Bitcoin and Ethereum were buoyant on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.2% to $943.75 billion at 9 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour Change (+/-) Price. Klaytn (KLAY) +24.8% $0.2. Aave (AAVE) +9% $89.4. Polygon (MATIC) +8.3% $0.90. Why It...
Expert Ratings for Hibbett
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hibbett HIBB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hibbett has an average price target of $73.75 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $70.00.
Cathie Wood Loads Up Over $2M In Twilio Ahead Of Q3 Print — Sheds Stake In This Automation Firm
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 26,000 shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO via two of the company’s exchange-traded funds at an estimated cost of over $2 million, based on Tuesday’s closing price. The stock purchase comes a day after Wood loaded up Tesla Inc TSLA shares. Twilio...
YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead
Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Canopy Gwth, Aurora Cannabis Among Top Gainers
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 19.23% at $1.24. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 13.29% at $3.58. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 12.71% at $1.33. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 10.96% at $3.34. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 9.43% at $2.32. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed...
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces 20-For-1 Reverse Stock Split Effective Tomorrow, Oct. 26
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX, (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. AcelRx's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ACRX and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The reverse stock split is intended to enable AcelRx to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number for AcelRx's common stock following the reverse stock split will be 00444T209.
Cryptocurrency Quant's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has risen 3.06% to $176.31. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $220.1 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The...
