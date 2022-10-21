ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a telephone call days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes urged followers to go to Washington and fight to keep President Donald Trump in office. A concerned member of the extremist group began recording because, as he would later tell jurors in...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Bay News 9

Gov. DeSantis, challenger Crist spar on inflation, education

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Former Governor Charlie Crist and Governor Ron DeSantis traded shots about abortion, election integrity and the future of Florida during the lone debate that took place during this year's gubernatorial race Monday. It was originally planned for Oct. 12, but Hurricane Ian pushed the event...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing military production delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia’s forces. In other...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday chaired a new committee tasked with boosting the delivery of weapons and supplies for his country's troops in Ukraine. Speaking during the inaugural session of the coordination council he created last week, Putin said Russia is facing “new serious challenges,” and needs to “gain higher tempo in all areas.”

