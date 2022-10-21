Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a telephone call days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes urged followers to go to Washington and fight to keep President Donald Trump in office. A concerned member of the extremist group began recording because, as he would later tell jurors in...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Democrats withdraw letter asking Biden to negotiate with Russia to end war in Ukraine
A group of House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter sent to President Joe Biden a day earlier urging him to pursue a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine by negotiating directly with Russia. What You Need To Know. A group of House Democrats on Tuesday withdrew a letter...
Hochul, Zeldin both take swings in only debate in tightening governor's race
The Democratic governor seeking her first term and the Long Island congressmember hit on the themes that have defined their campaigns.
Gov. DeSantis, challenger Crist spar on inflation, education
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Former Governor Charlie Crist and Governor Ron DeSantis traded shots about abortion, election integrity and the future of Florida during the lone debate that took place during this year's gubernatorial race Monday. It was originally planned for Oct. 12, but Hurricane Ian pushed the event...
'If we get people out to vote, we win': Two weeks before midterms, Biden makes Dems' 'closing argument'
President Joe Biden on Monday stopped by the Democrats’ campaign headquarters in Washington, making a final pitch for lawmakers from his party as robust early voting continues two weeks before midterm election day. “We’re just 15 days until one of the most important elections in our lifetime,” he told...
Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing military production delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia’s forces. In other...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday chaired a new committee tasked with boosting the delivery of weapons and supplies for his country's troops in Ukraine. Speaking during the inaugural session of the coordination council he created last week, Putin said Russia is facing “new serious challenges,” and needs to “gain higher tempo in all areas.”
