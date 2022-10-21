ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Planet Fitness

Within the last quarter, Planet Fitness PLNT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $76.83 versus the current price of Planet Fitness at $60.63, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Cryptocurrency Quant's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has risen 3.06% to $176.31. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $220.1 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The...
Stocks Don't Always Go Up: New Data Reveals Investor Sentiment Is Hovering At Financial Crisis Levels

The probability that investors see of stock price gains in the year ahead have plummeted to levels not seen since prior to the 2008 Great Recession. Furthermore, investors with over $100,000 are just as optimistic about stock price gains as stock owners overall, as macroeconimc headwinds remain unclear, according to the University of Michigan survey of consumers.
Looking At Trade Desk's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on American Electric Power's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of American Electric Power AEP. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
