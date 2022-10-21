ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Analyst Ratings for FedEx

Within the last quarter, FedEx FDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 26 analysts have an average price target of $220.12 versus the current price of FedEx at $154.79, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 26 analysts rated FedEx...
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding

Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead

Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones surging more than 100 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, The Dow traded up 0.37% to 31,617.11 while the NASDAQ rose 1.46% to 11,112.63. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.80% to 3,827.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
What Are Whales Doing With Merck & Co

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co. Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
How To Trade Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings

Alphabet, Inc GOOG GOOGL will print its third-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The stock was rising over 1% heading into the event, for a total increase of 6% over the last three trading days. The stock started to trade on a 20-1 split adjusted basis in the middle...
Bank of America Whale Trades For October 25

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Earnings Preview: Universal Stainless

Universal Stainless USAP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Universal Stainless will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Universal Stainless bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines

Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Analyzing Barfresh Food Group's Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group's BRFH short percent of float has fallen 25.49% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Ballys

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ballys BALY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ballys. The company has an average price target of $29.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $22.00.
Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview

Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Looking Into JD.com's Recent Short Interest

JD.com's JD short percent of float has fallen 7.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.26 million shares sold short, which is 1.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Hibbett

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Hibbett HIBB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hibbett has an average price target of $73.75 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $70.00.
