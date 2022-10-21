Read full article on original website
Related
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Jesse Leon Baker
ROCKINGHAM — On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, Mr. Jesse Leon Baker, age 95, passed away peacefully while a resident at Fox Hollow Senior Living Community in Pinehurst. A graveside service to celebrate Leon’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery. At the request of the family, those attending the service are asked to dress casual.
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Jeffrey Scott Arnold
ROCKINGHAM — Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Arnold, 55, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Horry County, South Carolina, Sept. 25, 1967, son of the late Bruce Garrett Arnold Sr. and Betty Louise Henry Arnold. Jeff worked as an electrician...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Paul Robinson Jr.
ROCKINGHAM — Paul “Boot” Robinson Jr., 68, of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born July 11, 1954 in Hamlet, son of the late Paul Robinson Sr. and Pearl Knight Robinson Quick. Mr. Robinson proudly served our country in...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Bruce Leonard Kelly
HOFFMAN — Bruce Leonard Kelly, 63, of Hoffman, passed on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. A memorial gathering will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25,2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, 1-5 p.m. at...
richmondobserver
Trio charged in East Rockingham robbery
ROCKINGHAM — Two men, a woman and an underage girl are facing charges related to a weekend robbery. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a reported robbery Saturday on Church Street in East Rockingham. The alleged victim reportedly told the first...
richmondobserver
Noah Gil: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week
ROCKINGHAM — Sophomore soccer player Noah Gil has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55. Helping the Raiders snap a season-long six-match losing streak last Wednesday, Gil provided a wealth of scoring on the road at rival Scotland High School. Following...
richmondobserver
Catherine Dennis: The Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week
ROCKINGHAM — Capping her high school career with another milestone, senior middle hitter Catherine Dennis is the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55. The past week has been busy for the Richmond volleyball team, seeing it go on a rollercoaster ride through the...
Comments / 0