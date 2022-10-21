Read full article on original website
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Everywhere you look, you see stars. We live in a society that’s obsessed with them. We’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing. Either way, it’s a reality. Stars are on billboards, on TV, and on your phone. If you want to escape them, you may need to invest in a cabin in the woods. NBA teams are obsessed with stars too.
This Heat-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
For a long time, big men ruled the NBA. In fact, their rule went largely unchallenged for decades. Intuitively, that makes sense. A regulation NBA net is 10 feet above the ground. Being 7 feet tall, in theory, should make it easier to put the ball in the basket. In...
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About The Washington Commanders
On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about the Washington Commanders.
This Mavs-Spurs Trade Moves Josh Richardson
The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start after trading NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Based on what’s been shown, they will compete hard and have some talent. One of the helpful veteran players remaining on the Spurs is Josh Richardson, who offers a helpful...
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Features Terry Rozier
Human beings have a funny way of delaying the inevitable. Why do we do that? NBA teams seem to do the same quite often. After all, the inevitable is…inevitable. Perhaps you have a debt you don’t want to pay. You’d rather go on the cruise. Fair enough. At the same time, when that boat docks, you’ll still have the debt, right?
1 Stat Compares Paolo Banchero’s NBA Debut To LeBron James
With the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero out of Duke. There is a lot of pressure on being the top pick in the draft, as it comes with some huge expectations. Throughout the pre-draft process, many people thought that Banchero had the...
Pelicans vs. Hornets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting, More
Two of the most dominant NBA victories earlier this week came courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets. Now, they will be facing off against each other in an intra-conference matchup Friday night. The Pelicans are heading into Buzz City following an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets...
This Bulls-Knicks Trade Features Zach LaVine
The New York Knicks did their best to land Donovan Mitchell this NBA offseason. For a long time, his eventual departure to New York felt inevitable. It wasn’t. Now, Mitchell is a Cavalier. It failed. There are more All-Star guards out there than just Mitchell. By staying patient, perhaps...
Stephen Curry Speaks On Looming Demise Of Warriors Dynasty
The future of the Golden State Warriors has been a hot topic in the NBA world for the last few weeks. It is something that Stephen Curry acknowledged recently when having an exclusive interview with The Mercury News. “Whenever someone has success, the imagination wanders to when the end is...
