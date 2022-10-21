ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis

Everywhere you look, you see stars. We live in a society that’s obsessed with them. We’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing. Either way, it’s a reality. Stars are on billboards, on TV, and on your phone. If you want to escape them, you may need to invest in a cabin in the woods. NBA teams are obsessed with stars too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

For a long time, big men ruled the NBA. In fact, their rule went largely unchallenged for decades. Intuitively, that makes sense. A regulation NBA net is 10 feet above the ground. Being 7 feet tall, in theory, should make it easier to put the ball in the basket. In...
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavs-Spurs Trade Moves Josh Richardson

The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start after trading NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Based on what’s been shown, they will compete hard and have some talent. One of the helpful veteran players remaining on the Spurs is Josh Richardson, who offers a helpful...
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Features Terry Rozier

Human beings have a funny way of delaying the inevitable. Why do we do that? NBA teams seem to do the same quite often. After all, the inevitable is…inevitable. Perhaps you have a debt you don’t want to pay. You’d rather go on the cruise. Fair enough. At the same time, when that boat docks, you’ll still have the debt, right?
