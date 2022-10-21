Read full article on original website
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
wlds.com
Woman Arrested For Toddler’s Death in Southern Macoupin County
A Carlinville woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in Southern Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later a 3-year old male child was deceased.
Man dies after truck crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Jefferson County
HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. — An 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his truck crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in Jefferson County. The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday in House Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph L. Hale Jr. was driving westbound on Miller Road when his Ford F150 truck traveled off the roadway after Eagles View Drive, struck a utility pole and caught fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Meeting set for proposed Love’s truck stop
Herculaneum city officials have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 25, to provide information about a proposed Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores facility on 28 acres west of I-55 and north of the roundabout at McNutt Street and Providence Way. The meeting is set from 7-8 p.m....
recordpatriot.com
Edwardsville under boil order until further notice
A boil order for Edwardsville was issued Friday after a brief power outage at a nearby water treatment plant. The affected areas include properties using city water services west of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and Reserve, as well as properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
advantagenews.com
Alton Police arrest St. Louis juveniles in stolen cars
A group of juveniles from St. Louis are in custody after a brief chase in Alton Friday morning. According to information from the Alton Police Department, a blue Hyundai passenger vehicle reported as stolen out of St. Louis was spotted by a License Plate Reader camera on US 67, coming from Godfrey Road, heading towards the city limits of Alton.
A dozen car break-ins take place in Central West End Saturday
St. Louis Police are investigating more car break-ins.
advantagenews.com
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
heraldpubs.com
Update: Mascoutah Woman Killed In 3-Car Crash Has Been Identified
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a three-car crash that resulted in the death of Robin Cumer of Mascoutah on Thursday, Oct. 21. The identity of the victim was released by the Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police reported that a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Robert...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
1-year-old found dead in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 9-15, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Lindsey, 19 of Carlinville, is charged with burglary without causing damage in connection with an October 8 incident. Tarina Slaughter, 44 of Mount Olive, is charged...
Armed suspects rob St. Louis nonprofit that works to curb violence
ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night after two armed suspects entered the office of a St. Louis nonprofit and demanded the man's wallet. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a “hold-up” at about 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Cure Violence office located at 5504 Natural Bridge Rd.
Scientist calls Jana Elementary contamination study 'misleading'; lead author stands by report
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Fear and anxiety are at a new high after a study found “unacceptable levels” of radioactive waste at an elementary school in the Hazelwood school district. Ashley Bernaugh was driving in the car after dropping off her son at daycare when she...
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
recordpatriot.com
20 years for man running St. Louis drug ring
A St. Louis man who ran a local drug ring has been given a 20-year federal prison sentence. James L. Brownridge, 49, pleaded guilty July 28 to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana. The U.S. Department of Justice's Eastern...
Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary
ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
KMOV
Person of interest taken for questioning after shooting in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A person of interest was taken for questioning following a late-night shooting in Webster Groves. A victim was found shot in the chest in the 100 block of Reasnor Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.
