NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Dolphins snapped their three-game losing streak in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the lineup with the third-year quarterback throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown in the club’s 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night. The win was not so sweet for bettors as Miami failed to...
Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary
After skating through the first six games of the season relatively healthy, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries the past two weeks. In the 28-14 win over San Francisco in Week 6, starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (thigh) and Casey Hayward (shoulder) went down. Hayward has been placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely.
Report: Raiders Trade DL Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
The Cowboys are acquiring defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Hankins is a veteran lineman who has played for three teams in his nine-year career, including the past five for the Raiders organization. He has played in at least 14 games in all but two seasons of his career, and he’s totaled 366 tackles and 14.5 sacks since entering the league with the Giants in 2013.
Bears-Cowboys Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Bears, fresh off their shocking 33-14 upset of the Patriots on Monday Night Football, are massive underdogs (+9.5) once again in Week 8 against the Cowboys. Much-maligned quarterback Justin Fields completed 61.9% of his passes while rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Chicago’s defense was outstanding, recording eight sacks and three interceptions of Patriot signal-callers.
Good News, Bad News: Ekeler, Valdes-Scantling, Campbell
Another week of NFL action wraps up with Bears-Patriots on Monday Night Football, which means it's time once again to take stock of what happened around the fantasy football world. Good News, Bad News is back to examine the positives and negatives of players' performances each week and get to...
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
The 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last week in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. The deal gave San Francisco’s offense a major boost and a dynamic playmaker, much to the chagrin of Sean McVay and the Rams.
Steelers-Eagles Week 8 Odds, Point Total and Spread
PIT +10.5 (-118) | PHI -10.5 (-110) Total: 43.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 43.5 (-110) Of all the games Pittsburgh has been forced to play without T.J. Watt, the matchup against the Eagles is the most difficult. The Steelers' inability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks will be troublesome this weekend as Jalen Hurts pilots the league’s fourth-highest-scoring offense (26.8 ppg). Philadelphia should exploit a Steelers defense that has allowed the 29th most passing yards per game (275.4).
Adam Silver stands by NBA’s anti-tanking improvements
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an ESPN interview Monday that he believes the league has done as much as it can to dissuade teams from tanking for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Starting in 2019, the NBA draft lottery has given the three teams with the worst...
MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies
View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
Aaron Judge on Impending Free Agency: ‘We’ll See What Happens’
Before the sweepstakes heat up for Aaron Judge this winter, the Yankees star didn’t offer up much more clarity than he’s already given when speaking to media Tuesday. During the spring ahead of the 2022 MLB season, the Yankees offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension. However, the four-time All-Star turned it down.
