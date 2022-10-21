The Cowboys are acquiring defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Hankins is a veteran lineman who has played for three teams in his nine-year career, including the past five for the Raiders organization. He has played in at least 14 games in all but two seasons of his career, and he’s totaled 366 tackles and 14.5 sacks since entering the league with the Giants in 2013.

8 HOURS AGO