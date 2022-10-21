LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys led from start to finish on Saturday night to win their fifth game of the season in a 28-14 home victory over Utah State on Homecoming. A crowd of 21,420 saw the Cowboys improve to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West to take sole possession of second place in the Mountain Division. Utah State is now 3-5 and 2-2 in the Mountain West.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO