svinews.com
Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming
On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
sweetwaternow.com
Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident
LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
capcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
oilcity.news
Albany County crash leaves one dead, one injured
CASPER, Wyo. — A two-vehicle wreck in Albany County on Thursday morning has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Rav-4, headed northbound on US-30, possibly suffered a medical episode that caused his vehicle to accelerate to a high speed.
Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
capcity.news
Laramie County Fire Districts tackle explosion, multiple structure and vehicle fires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Fire Districts and numerous other agencies responded to a gas explosion today southeast of Carpenter. “An absolute superior job by all who responded to the Gas explosion/multiple structure fires and multiple vehicles fires,” Laramie County Fire District #4 posted on social media. District...
Love A Good Burger? These Cheyenne And Laramie Restaurants Have The Best!
You have to love a nice burger. You bite into it and you're like, wow, this is incredible. This is life-changing. I'm going to name my firstborn child after this burger(or rename). You get the idea. Everyone loves a good burger. But, who has the best burger in Cheyenne? What...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyo4news.com
Cowboys rush their way to Homecoming win
October 23, 2022 — Led by two 100-yard plus rushing performances, the Wyoming Cowboys won convincingly over Utah State Saturday night in Laramie 28-14. The Wyoming offense was fueled by running backs Titus Swen and D.Q. James. Swen, a junior, rushed for 160 on the night, while the red-shirt freshman James added 120 yards. For James, it was his first 100-yard rushing game for the Pokes, while it was Swen’s fifth time to surpass that mark.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Man Caught ‘Fishing’ at Payment Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help reeling in a man who was caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday evening,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming
While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
Pokes Roll Up 529 Yards of Total Offense in 28-14 Win Over Utah State
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys led from start to finish on Saturday night to win their fifth game of the season in a 28-14 home victory over Utah State on Homecoming. A crowd of 21,420 saw the Cowboys improve to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West to take sole possession of second place in the Mountain Division. Utah State is now 3-5 and 2-2 in the Mountain West.
Turning Point, Unsung Hero and What’s Next for UW Football
LARAMIE -- You weren't the only one who was caught off guard when Andrew Peasley tossed an 11-yard out to Joshua Cobbs with 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter and the Cowboys planted on their own 24-yard line. Craig Bohl typically sends the offense out to take a knee...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public assistance in identifying suspect
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch’s and Bloedorn Lumber. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking people with information to call 307-637-6541.
Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges
A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
shortgo.co
Prairie Avenue and Frontier Mall Roundabout Closed
There will be a partial road closure on Prairie Avenue and the Frontier Mall Drive roundabout starting Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The closure will restrict eastbound traffic along Prairie Avenue and northbound traffic along Frontier Mall Drive. The closure is expected to last approximately two to three weeks.
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
