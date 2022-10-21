ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
svinews.com

Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming

On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
LARAMIE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident

LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Albany County crash leaves one dead, one injured

CASPER, Wyo. — A two-vehicle wreck in Albany County on Thursday morning has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Rav-4, headed northbound on US-30, possibly suffered a medical episode that caused his vehicle to accelerate to a high speed.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Larimer County Deputies Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

A Larimer County Deputy Sheriff shot and killed a man who was allegedly coming at him with a knife on Friday night. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. Fort Collins Police Services is managing the release of information on the case and the Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Laramie Live

2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Cowboys rush their way to Homecoming win

October 23, 2022 — Led by two 100-yard plus rushing performances, the Wyoming Cowboys won convincingly over Utah State Saturday night in Laramie 28-14. The Wyoming offense was fueled by running backs Titus Swen and D.Q. James. Swen, a junior, rushed for 160 on the night, while the red-shirt freshman James added 120 yards. For James, it was his first 100-yard rushing game for the Pokes, while it was Swen’s fifth time to surpass that mark.
LARAMIE, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming

While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Pokes Roll Up 529 Yards of Total Offense in 28-14 Win Over Utah State

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys led from start to finish on Saturday night to win their fifth game of the season in a 28-14 home victory over Utah State on Homecoming. A crowd of 21,420 saw the Cowboys improve to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Mountain West to take sole possession of second place in the Mountain Division. Utah State is now 3-5 and 2-2 in the Mountain West.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek public assistance in identifying suspect

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch’s and Bloedorn Lumber. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking people with information to call 307-637-6541.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Man Facing Felony Strangulation Charges

A Laramie man is facing felony strangulation charges, according to a release by Laramie PD. On October 17, 2022, at approximately 5:58 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of McCue Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Further investigation resulted in 41-year-old Kevin D Morris...
LARAMIE, WY
shortgo.co

Prairie Avenue and Frontier Mall Roundabout Closed

There will be a partial road closure on Prairie Avenue and the Frontier Mall Drive roundabout starting Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The closure will restrict eastbound traffic along Prairie Avenue and northbound traffic along Frontier Mall Drive. The closure is expected to last approximately two to three weeks.
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy