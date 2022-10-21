Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
Related
Broadway star humiliates partially-deaf and blind theater fan by accusing her of recording Hadestown performance, after mistaking closed-captioning device for a phone
A partially-deaf woman was humiliated in the middle of a Broadway performance for using a closed captioning device that an on-stage diva wrongfully assumed was a cell phone. Samantha Coleman, a partially deaf and blind Broadway fanatic, was sitting in the front row of the Hadestown musical on Thursday when star Lillias White, 71, halted in twice middle of the show to call the spectator for 'recording on her cellphone.'
SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86
Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Broadway actor ‘humiliates’ deaf woman by wrongly accusing her of recording show
A deaf women has said she was humiliated by Broadway actor Lillias White, who accused her of recording the musical Hadestown.Speaking in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Samantha Coleman said she was berated twice by Ms White during the performance of Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York City.The actor appeared to have mistaken a closed captioning device used by Ms Coleman to understand what was happening on stage as a device used to record the show, allegedly berating the disabled theatre goer at least twice. “I’m sure she (Ms White) wasn’t the only person...
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
musictimes.com
Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed
Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
1776 Actor Says They're Giving '75 Percent' on Broadway But 'Salary Is Good' in Candid Interview
"They're gonna get 75 percent, but that 75 percent will be great," 1776 star Sara Porkalob said in an interview that has Broadway Twitter abuzz over her honesty about her current show Sara Porkalob is making a splash with their Broadway debut, both onstage and off. The 1776 star, who uses she/they pronouns, has Broadway Twitter abuzz with their recent Vulture interview in which they criticized the show's leadership while admitting to only giving "75 percent" onstage in their performance as Edward Rutledge. "Giving 100 percent of myself to...
suggest.com
Charlie Sheen And His Brothers Don’t Share A Last Name, But Which Is The Stage Name?
Martin Sheen is the patriarch of a distinguished acting dynasty. Sheen starred in the politically-themed TV series The West Wing (1999-2006), as well as films such as The Subject Was Roses (1968), Badlands (1973), Apocalypse Now (1979), and The Departed (2006). His children have all managed to forge careers of...
Showbiz411
RIP Broadway Composer Lucy Simon, 82, Wrote “The Secret Garden,” Sister of Carly
I’m very sad to report the death of Lucy Simon, Broadway composer of “The Secret Garden” and “Dr. Zhivago.” She was also the older sister of Carly Simon, with whom she performed when they were young as the Simon Sisters. I knew Lucy a long...
Broadway Star Patti LuPone Won’t Be on Stage ‘for a Very Long Time’
Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone told The Daily Beast she won’t be on stage for “a very long time” after taking to Twitter Monday to share that she’d given up her equity card. “When the run of COMPANY ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time. And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity,” she said in a statement. Hours earlier, she’d penned a cryptic week suggesting her celebrated Broadway career was over. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my...
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Adam Driver Fell For Wife Joanne Tucker Way Before Making It Big in Hollywood
Adam Driver is well known for playing Adam Sackler on "Girls," but since the series wrapped in 2017, he's been making a new name for himself in movies like the Star Wars franchise, "Marriage Story," "House of Gucci," and the upcoming "White Noise." Naturally, fans have gained even more interest in Driver's life off screen. While the 38-year-old actor is notoriously private about his personal life, we do have a few details about his love life.
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
'Back to the Future: The Musical' heading to Broadway in 2023
Great Scott! "Back to the Future: The Musical" is heading to Broadway in 2023.
digitalspy.com
The Flight Attendant star lands next movie role in Emma Roberts rom-com
The Flight Attendant star Yasha Jackson has joined the cast of new upcoming Emma Roberts rom-com Space Cadet. The actress, who has also appeared in the likes of Black Mirror, The Get Down and Law and Order: SVU, joins a cast including Roberts, Gabrielle Union and Poppy Liu, Deadline reports.
Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview 2022- watch it on ABC7NY
Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and TONY Award-winning producer and Olivier Award-nominated star of Broadway, TV and film Wendell Pierce for a half-hour sneak peek of the hottest shows hitting the stage this season in ABC7NY's "Broadway Backstage: Fall Preview."
Michelle Williams to Receive Gotham Awards Performer Tribute
Michelle Williams is set to be honored with a performer tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards. The four-time Oscar nominee stars in Steven Spielberg’s new film, The Fabelmans, based on the acclaimed director’s own childhood. In the movie, which is set to hit theaters next month after winning the People’s Choice audience award at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman, the artistic mom of an aspiring filmmaker.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Wins Audience AwardJonathan Majors, Lisa Taback Among Gotham Film & Media Institute New Board Members (Exclusive)'The Fabelmans' Trailer Takes Viewers on a...
