The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Everywhere you look, you see stars. We live in a society that’s obsessed with them. We’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing. Either way, it’s a reality. Stars are on billboards, on TV, and on your phone. If you want to escape them, you may need to invest in a cabin in the woods. NBA teams are obsessed with stars too.
This Heat-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
For a long time, big men ruled the NBA. In fact, their rule went largely unchallenged for decades. Intuitively, that makes sense. A regulation NBA net is 10 feet above the ground. Being 7 feet tall, in theory, should make it easier to put the ball in the basket. In...
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
Darvin Ham praises Russell Westbrook's effort vs. Clippers: 'Defended his behind off'
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says he was impressed by what he saw from Russell Westbrook on defense during Thursday's loss to the Clippers.
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Georges Niang
Shooting, if you haven’t heard, is an important component of NBA basketball. It always has been. At the same time, it’s more important than ever in the modern era. For a long time, the objective was typically to get the ball to a big man under the basket and let him look for a dunk.
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Lakers’ Interest ‘Remains High’ In Trade For Hornets’ Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-3 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. It’s not looking good overall, but the fit with Russell Westbrook is something, in particular, that just won’t work. It remains to be seen how willing the Lakers will be to part with...
Dallas Mavericks score 138 in win over Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies played a clunker on Saturday in Dallas. Luka Doncic scored 32 points in a dominant 137-96 Dallas win. Related story: Box score: Mavericks 137, Grizzlies 96
This Jazz-Pelicans Trade Features Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz have shown to be a better team than expected after they moved on from their two NBA All-Star talents, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. So far, the Jazz are 2-0, with newcomers Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler looking like intriguing additions going forward.
This Mavs-Spurs Trade Moves Josh Richardson
The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start after trading NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Based on what’s been shown, they will compete hard and have some talent. One of the helpful veteran players remaining on the Spurs is Josh Richardson, who offers a helpful...
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets
Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.
Kyrie Irving Reveals Regret Over 2017 Cavaliers Trade Request
There is no denying that NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is an excellent basketball talent. Every time that he steps on the floor he shows why he is one of the best players in the league. He is electric with the ball in his hands, possessing some of the best ball-handling skills in the world while also being a gifted offensive player.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Raptors vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting, More
Two Atlantic Division rivals are facing off on NBA Friday night as the Toronto Raptors are heading on the road to face the Brooklyn Nets. The teams are entering this game on different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their feelings following the NBA season openers. The Raptors...
This Blazers-Knicks Trade Features Josh Hart
We understand that NBA teams will “tank”. More so, we especially understand that they’ll do so in the 2022-23 season. If you’re tired of reading about Victor Wembanyama, you’re tired of reading about the NBA. As it stands, he’s as significant in any conversation about the league as any current player.
