This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Gordon Hayward To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Of course, it’s early, but things aren’t looking great. In a competitive Western Conference landscape, it will be challenging for a team to overcome a slow start to the season. Teams tend to use a wait-and-see approach, but will it be too late?
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis

Everywhere you look, you see stars. We live in a society that’s obsessed with them. We’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing. Either way, it’s a reality. Stars are on billboards, on TV, and on your phone. If you want to escape them, you may need to invest in a cabin in the woods. NBA teams are obsessed with stars too.
This Heat-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

For a long time, big men ruled the NBA. In fact, their rule went largely unchallenged for decades. Intuitively, that makes sense. A regulation NBA net is 10 feet above the ground. Being 7 feet tall, in theory, should make it easier to put the ball in the basket. In...
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes LeBron James For Urging Lakers To Trade Key 3PT Shooters For Russell Westbrook: "You Were One Of The People That Encouraged The Lakers To Unload That."

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season and they are currently one of the two teams that have an 0-2 record alongside the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the Lakers' defense has clearly improved under coach Darvin Ham, the issue of their poor 3PT shooting still remains.
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”

The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
This Mavs-Spurs Trade Moves Josh Richardson

The San Antonio Spurs are off to a 2-1 start after trading NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Based on what’s been shown, they will compete hard and have some talent. One of the helpful veteran players remaining on the Spurs is Josh Richardson, who offers a helpful...
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets

Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.
This Blazers-Knicks Trade Features Josh Hart

We understand that NBA teams will “tank”. More so, we especially understand that they’ll do so in the 2022-23 season. If you’re tired of reading about Victor Wembanyama, you’re tired of reading about the NBA. As it stands, he’s as significant in any conversation about the league as any current player.
