Scores from Week 10 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from high school football games across the mountains.
Pike County officials speak on significance of UK men’s basketball Blue-White Game
All eyes were on eastern Kentucky Saturday evening as the University of Kentucky men's basketball team played its annual Blue-White game in Pike County.
Invitations sent for groundbreaking of new horse racetrack in Boyd County, KY
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Invitations have been sent asking for people to join Kentucky officials in Boyd County, Kentucky to break ground on a new quarter horse racetrack in eastern Kentucky. The invitation is asking people to join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. It says the ceremonial groundbreaking will happen on Friday, […]
Three Overreactions from Kentucky's Blue-White Game
Kentucky men's basketball held its annual Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky, raising money for flood relief in the eastern part of the state. Fans were treated to a close matchup between the Cats while donating to an important cause. The ...
Missing Laurel County woman located in Mississippi
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Officials said 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at her London home and was reported missing on Sunday.
Grandfather killed in skydiving accident at high school football game, official says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — A football game turned tragic before it began at a high school in upper east Tennessee, according to authorities. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a skydiver's pre-game descent onto the field at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough went wrong, and he died of his injuries after being flown to a hospital.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The dry pattern will finally take a break. Rounds of showers & storms will push through the region for the middle of the week. We have been dry for a while now and any round of rain will give us some relief. I just don’t see this push of showers & storms giving us total relief from our long dry streak of weather. In most cases, we only pick up around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of accumulation. While it is at least something to report it isn’t very much at all.
Harlan County Ghost Hunters share what its like to investigate the paranormal
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us have heard stories of spirits that roam the mountains of Eastern Kentucky; they may be occupying your childhood home or even your favorite restaurant. One Eastern Kentucky group aims to seek out these spirits to show the world what is out there, beyond...
Ironton clinches top spot in Region 19
Ironton topped Portsmouth 42-7 Friday in the OHSAA Game of the Week, wrapping up the top spot in the computer points for Region 19 (Division V). The Fighting Tigers (10-0) are expected to face Minford next week in the postseason, while the Trojans (6-4) will visit Union Local.
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
Roadside Debris Removal Operation Nears Completion in Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster Counties
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update today, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides. “The aftermath...
Prestonsburg, Floyd County officials making big plans with ‘biggest news’ of Thunder Ridge Industrial Park
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg and the Floyd County Fiscal Court are moving forward with a plan that is years in the making. During the SOAR Summit in Pikeville Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Lands funding for the purchase of the former Thunder Ridge racing track. The track, which has been empty for decades, has been a target for the county and city for years.
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
'American Idol' winner Noah Thompson features Louisa, Ky. in new music video
LOUISA, Ky. (WCHS) — Defending ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson has featured Louisa, Kentucky in a new music video for a song entitled “Make You Rich.”. Released Friday, the video shows Thompson spending quality time with friends and family in his hometown. Louisa's Main Street Park serves as a centerpiece in the video.
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans
Kentucky Power grants to SOAR, HPCEDA support economic development plans in several eastern Kentucky counties. ASHLAND, Ky., October 21, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000 and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The grants are funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
