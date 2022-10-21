ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LehighValleyLive.com

High school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Panther Valley v. Pen Argyl (at Saucon Valley) - 2:30 p.m. Saturday. EPC. Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pocono Mountain East 0 - FINAL (Thursday) Emmaus 42, Easton 21 - FINAL. Freedom 24, Bethlehem...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WTAJ

Sportsbeat: Week 9 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 21

Welcome back to week nine of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Bishop Guilfoyle: 56Bishop McCort: 3QTR: FINAL CLICK HERE to check out the Game of the Week highlights. Altoona: 14Carlisle: 24QTR: FINAL Glendale: 27Claysburg-Kimmel: 12QTR: FINAL Hollidaysburg: 28Tyrone: 41QTR: […]
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff flattens Red Land in Week 9

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff dominated Red Land in their week nine matchup, winning 42-0 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
CAMP HILL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: No. 1 Elizabeth Forward stays unbeaten

Zion White threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns — all to Zach Boyd — as top-ranked Elizabeth Forward scored a 62-13 win over Greensburg Salem (3-6, 0-4) in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. Boyd caught six passes for 233 yards while teammate Diego Magwood ran...
ELIZABETH, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings

North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
FREEPORT, PA
fcfreepress

SU Women’s Soccer battles to a tie against Lock Haven

The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team ended in a 2-2 draw with Lock Haven on Saturday evening in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on Senior Day at David See Field. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-6-5, 4-5-5 PSAC East) gained an early lead after graduate Imogen...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Milton Hershey outmatches Palmyra in Week 9

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey beat Palmyra 29-16 in week nine of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
PALMYRA, PA

