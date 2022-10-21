Read full article on original website
Related
High school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22
Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Panther Valley v. Pen Argyl (at Saucon Valley) - 2:30 p.m. Saturday. EPC. Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pocono Mountain East 0 - FINAL (Thursday) Emmaus 42, Easton 21 - FINAL. Freedom 24, Bethlehem...
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 21, 2022
Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36 (OT) Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. SV: Luke Lawson 24 pass from Graham Hancox (Jacob Adams kick) CC: Peter Gonzalez 55 pass from Payton Wehner (kick) SV:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 3 Central Valley rolls past No. 5 West Allegheny
Brett FitzSimmons ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley to a 55-7 victory over No. 5 West Allegheny (7-2, 4-2) in Class 4A Parkway Conference play Friday night. Antwon Johnson added 136 passing yards and a touchdown for Central Valley (9-0, 6-0), which led...
Sportsbeat: Week 9 – High school football scores and highlights for Oct. 21
Welcome back to week nine of high school football, with highlights and more! Tune in at 11:10 p.m. every Friday. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Bishop Guilfoyle: 56Bishop McCort: 3QTR: FINAL CLICK HERE to check out the Game of the Week highlights. Altoona: 14Carlisle: 24QTR: FINAL Glendale: 27Claysburg-Kimmel: 12QTR: FINAL Hollidaysburg: 28Tyrone: 41QTR: […]
Cedar Cliff flattens Red Land in Week 9
LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff dominated Red Land in their week nine matchup, winning 42-0 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
What to watch in WPIAL sports for Oct. 24, 2022: Girls soccer rematch in opening round
The WPIAL soccer postseason spotlight falls on the Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys opening-round matches Monday. One of the Class 3A girls’ first-round matchups is a rematch from a quarterfinals playoff contest a year ago. Last fall, Franklin Regional was the No. 3 seed and blanked West...
Freeport girls look to add Class 2A WPIAL volleyball crown to collection
The Freeport girls volleyball team isn’t technically defending a WPIAL championship. The Yellowjackets moved back to Class 2A after winning the Class 3A crown last year, but the goal remains the same as they begin a quest for a seventh WPIAL title since 2010. Freeport, as expected, was selected...
New Susquehanna Township boys basketball coach Malcolm Wertz focusing on 3 ‘Cs’ to get Indians going
Even Malcolm Wertz probably could not have imagined this time last year that he would be gearing up to lead the Susquehanna Township boys basketball team onto the hardwood now. David Archer had just taken over the program, replacing Gary Martin, with a plan and vision for the program. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: No. 1 Elizabeth Forward stays unbeaten
Zion White threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns — all to Zach Boyd — as top-ranked Elizabeth Forward scored a 62-13 win over Greensburg Salem (3-6, 0-4) in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. Boyd caught six passes for 233 yards while teammate Diego Magwood ran...
Volleyball powers get a look at their path to gold as the WPIAL announces playoff pairings
North Allegheny, North Catholic, Freeport and Serra Catholic drew No. 1 seeds as the WPIAL released the four girls volleyball playoff brackets Friday afternoon. North Allegheny will attempt to win its fifth Class 4A title in six years as it begins play Thursday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 8 Bethel Park and No. 9 Norwin.
SU Women’s Soccer battles to a tie against Lock Haven
The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team ended in a 2-2 draw with Lock Haven on Saturday evening in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on Senior Day at David See Field. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-6-5, 4-5-5 PSAC East) gained an early lead after graduate Imogen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy boys soccer looks to cap solid season with playoff success
The Sewickley Academy boys soccer team finished in a tie with Eden Christian atop the Section 1-A standings this season. The teams split decisions this fall. SA won the first game Aug. 30 by a 2-1 score, then held possession of first place the rest of the season. Eden Christian...
Milton Hershey outmatches Palmyra in Week 9
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey beat Palmyra 29-16 in week nine of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
Penn-Trafford notebook: Middle school football team has perfect season
The Penn-Trafford middle school football team finished the season 7-0 by defeating Norwin, 30-0, in the season finale on Oct. 19. The Little Warriors also defeated Armstrong (20-8), Shaler (30-6), Latrobe (22-7), Connellsville (44-8), Hempfield (40-28) and Franklin Regional (38-18). The team is coached by J.W. Snyder. Field hockey finishes...
Boys and Girls WPIAL Soccer Playoffs Roundup — Saturday, Oct. 22
No. 1 Freedom Area 8, No. 16 Bishop Canevin 0 — Four goals, including the 100th over her career, by senior Julia Mohrbacher carried the No. 1 Freedom Area Bulldogs — celebrating their 8th straight section championship pre-game — to a dominant 8-0 win to open the 2022 WPIAL soccer playoffs Saturday at Jimbo Covert Field in Freedom.
Comments / 0