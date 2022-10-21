Read full article on original website
Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week
BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bob Yancy, College Station City Council Place 5 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Bob Yancy, who previously served as a Public Information Officer for the City of College Station, has decided to run for Place 5 on the city council. He is running for Place 5 on the College Station City Council against Nicole Gallucci and Willie Blackmon. We...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Timothy Delasandro, County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Timothy Delasandro, a Navy veteran and Aggie, has chosen to run for a County Commissioner position for the second time in his career. Delasandro is a candidate for the Precinct 4 County Commissioner's seat and is running against Wanda Watson. We caught up with Delasandro...
Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
College Station celebrates 84th birthday with 19-minute video of the city's history
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station celebrated its 84th year as an official city by releasing a 19-minute video detailing the history of the destination, giving an insight of what life was like for residents even before they voted to become a city in 1938. The...
Brazos County under burn ban until Jan. 25, 2023
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials have signed a burn ban for the county effective as of Tuesday, Oct. 25. The main prohibited action is the burning of combustible material that is outside of an enclosed environment that would normally act to contain these materials. Exceptions to the...
Report: Three Aggie Freshmen suspended indefinitely from the football team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Owner of TexAgs, Billy Liucci, posted that Coach Fisher has suspended at least three players indefinitely late Monday night, Oct. 24. Here is a list of the players reportedly suspended below:. PJ Williams - Offensive Tackle. Denver Harris - Cornerback. Chris Marshall - Wide Receiver.
Rock Prairie Railroad crossing to close for maintenance starting Tuesday, Oct. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the installation of new railroad tracks. The news comes after the original maintenance that was scheduled to take place on...
Update: missing Bryan 14-year-old safely located by Bryan PD
BRYAN, Texas — A previously missing 14-year-old female has been located by Bryan PD, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. The organization issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for the missing 14-year-old at 6:17 p.m. after she was last seen in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
Make-A-Wish joins annual Friends for Wishes BBQ Cook-Off in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana announced their 9th annual BBQ cook-off in Brenham at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. Friends for Wishes has helped out a lot over the last decade and has given over $880,000 to Make-A-Wish....
17th Annual Brazos Valley Empty Bowls taking place in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — This years Empty Bowls event is happening on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Village Café in Downtown Bryan. Those who donate a minimum of $20 will be able to choose a one-of-a-kind bowl and receive a soup token for restaurants in the community.
Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town
NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic. The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking...
Brazos Buddies Featured Friend of the week: Mikka
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home. Mikka is a friendly dog that arrived at the Animal Control facility in Hearne as a stray off the street like many pets in their care and loves to meet new adults and other dogs.
Changes to Transportation Improvement Program are up for public feedback
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is asking members of the Bryan/College Station area to view and comment on changes to future transportation plans within the community. Notable changes to the Transportation Improvement Program include funding, timelines and prioritization of construction. These changes come after the...
Texas A&M students say making campus an early voting location again is the best solution
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After months of controversy and media coverage, the Brazos county Commissioners Court and Texas A&M University have found a solution after removing the Memorial Student Center as an early voting location. The county will pay approximately $5,000 for the school to utilize its buses for...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan Mayor candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Bobby Gutierrez, a Bryan-College Station native, has served on the Bryan City Council for years and wants to continue to see his community grow. He is running against Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland in the Mayoral race. In our interview with Gutierrez, we met at Polite...
Bed builders in need of a new space
BRYAN, Texas — A local non-profit is building beds for kids in need of a good night's rest in the Bryan/College Station area. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with 276 chapters that deliver beds to kids who are without a definitive place to sleep. In 2021, the Brazos County chapter was created, providing over 400 children with beds.
Check out this list of fun Halloween events in Bryan and College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Halloween season should be a fun time for everyone. Here is a list of events for adults or the whole family. The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan will include trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, a costume contest and more. When: Friday, Oct. 28 | 4 p.m....
