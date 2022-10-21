ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
Brazos County under burn ban until Jan. 25, 2023

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials have signed a burn ban for the county effective as of Tuesday, Oct. 25. The main prohibited action is the burning of combustible material that is outside of an enclosed environment that would normally act to contain these materials. Exceptions to the...
Update: missing Bryan 14-year-old safely located by Bryan PD

BRYAN, Texas — A previously missing 14-year-old female has been located by Bryan PD, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. The organization issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for the missing 14-year-old at 6:17 p.m. after she was last seen in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24.
Texas A&M tops newest poll ranking of best colleges in Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M tops latest comparative poll put out by the popular finance website, WalletHub. These rankings were derived from several factors including admission rate, cost and financing, faculty resources, on-campus crime, campus experience, education outcomes and career outcomes. Here’s the breakdown on how Texas A&M...
Navasota's Morgue haunted house is bringing chills to the town

NAVASOTA, Texas — Haunted houses have been a staple throughout the Halloween season, and Navasota is looking to resurrect that tradition with the reopening of a haunted house for the first time since the pandemic. The Navasota Morgue Haunted House is reopening its doors to deliver new frights lurking...
Brazos Buddies Featured Friend of the week: Mikka

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home. Mikka is a friendly dog that arrived at the Animal Control facility in Hearne as a stray off the street like many pets in their care and loves to meet new adults and other dogs.
Changes to Transportation Improvement Program are up for public feedback

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is asking members of the Bryan/College Station area to view and comment on changes to future transportation plans within the community. Notable changes to the Transportation Improvement Program include funding, timelines and prioritization of construction. These changes come after the...
Bed builders in need of a new space

BRYAN, Texas — A local non-profit is building beds for kids in need of a good night's rest in the Bryan/College Station area. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization with 276 chapters that deliver beds to kids who are without a definitive place to sleep. In 2021, the Brazos County chapter was created, providing over 400 children with beds.
