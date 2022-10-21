ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO