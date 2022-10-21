Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
saportareport.com
For sale, the State of Georgia
There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Record fish caught in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
$200,000 winning ticket sold in Georgia for Monday night’s Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball, but someone in Georgia woke up $200,000 richer. Georgia Lottery’s website shows that one person matched four of the five numbers and Powerball numbers. Monday’s numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54 with 16 as the Powerball.
fox5atlanta.com
Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Georgia deer hunters take to the woods
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.
cobbcountycourier.com
Fire danger alert issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Saturday afternoon and early evening October 22
There is a danger of fire in Georgia this afternoon and into the early evening Saturday, October 22, 2022. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes the warning for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidity and dry conditions.
allongeorgia.com
Florida Woman Ties Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record for Florida Pompano
A Florida woman has tied the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record for Florida Pompano (Trachinotus carolinus) after her catch was certified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this week. Cathy Sanders of Palm Coast, Fla., landed the 1-pound, 7.68-ounce Florida Pompano while surf fishing on St. Simons Island...
wuga.org
Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers
Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
wtxl.com
Storms return late Tuesday night/ early Wednesday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Tuesday's highs will be in the low 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s. Rain stays out of our forecast Tuesday- for the most part, but a few very isolated showers are possible Tuesday evening. This will not be a washout by any means,...
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
‘I’m not hiding:’ Missing Georgia toddler’s mother speaks as police continue to search landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
First Coast News
County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in South Georgia. Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8. From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election. Table of...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
