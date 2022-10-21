ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
saportareport.com

For sale, the State of Georgia

There are many facets that make up a successful community, city or state, but without question, one of the most important elements, if not the most important element, is people. It’s hard to have a thriving community if nobody’s home. Which was exactly the case for the State of Georgia at the turn of the 19th century.
GEORGIA STATE
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Record fish caught in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Georgia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30

ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Escaped Georgia inmate caught walking along I-75 in Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - An escaped inmate convicted of murder in Georgia is back in custody after troopers found him walking down Interstate 75 in Florida. Officials say 67-year-old Anthony Moret escaped from Valdosta Transitional Center, where he was serving a life sentence with the possibility for parole for murder.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia deer hunters take to the woods

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The wait is over. The highly anticipated opening day of firearms season for deer hunters is Saturday and continues through Jan. 8. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season,” Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the state DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division, said in a news release. “Last season, the buck harvest dipped a little, so hopefully we will have more mature bucks this year.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Florida Woman Ties Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record for Florida Pompano

A Florida woman has tied the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Record for Florida Pompano (Trachinotus carolinus) after her catch was certified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this week. Cathy Sanders of Palm Coast, Fla., landed the 1-pound, 7.68-ounce Florida Pompano while surf fishing on St. Simons Island...
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers

Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Storms return late Tuesday night/ early Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Tuesday's highs will be in the low 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s. Rain stays out of our forecast Tuesday- for the most part, but a few very isolated showers are possible Tuesday evening. This will not be a washout by any means,...
GEORGIA STATE

