Halloween 2022: Here’s a look at 8 spooktacular family-friendly events in Orlando.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the entire weekend before that. Here we have a selection of family-friendly activities to celebrate this spooky time of the year in the City Beautiful:. [TRENDING: East River High School...
Bugging out: Theme parks serving up some creepy critters for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – Chefs at Central Florida’s theme parks are known for serving up some fun and interesting food and beverage offerings for guests to try during popular events. But for the Halloween season, you could skip the traditional worms and dirt dessert and candy apples, and try...
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
I live in Orlando, but I can't afford to take my kids to Disney World all the time. Here's how we spend a cheap but entertaining day in Disney Springs instead.
Buying an annual pass for the theme parks isn't in our budget, but there are lots of free activities at the shopping, dining, and entertainment area.
Fall in Florida: Sunny with highs in mid-80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint beautiful weather for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a high in the mid-80s all week in the Orlando area. On Tuesday, we will warm to a high of 85. The average high in Orlando on this date is 83.
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
Happening today: Free laundry services offered to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Free laundry services are available in Orange County on Tuesday, thanks to the Laundry Project. The nonprofit is helping families affected by Hurricane Ian by providing free detergent and money for washers and dryers. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They have set...
🎃Parents, heed this warning from consumer experts this Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when they’re riding in a car seat. Consumer Reports warns bulky or puffy costumes might cause your child’s car seat harness to not...
Scream n’ Stream drive-thru haunted attraction gets a new Florida location
Scream n’ Stream drive-thru haunted road will be even bigger in 2022 due to its new location at the Florida Mall and an expansion that includes added experiences in a new area, “The Lobby.”. Seeking scares from the comfort of your own car? Scream n’ Stream is returning...
Dr. Phillips Center to give over 1,200 students, families opportunity to experience ‘Hamilton’ musical
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to give back to the community, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will be treating more than 1,200 people with a “Hamilton” experience. Now, thanks to the efforts of the Dr. Phillips Center, private donors, corporate sponsors, and city...
God help the theater kids: ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ coming to Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is coming to Orlando. Little Radical Theatrics is bringing the adventures of deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo to life in this Orlando Shakes show. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a...
Drag Queen Story Hour in Orlando canceled after hate groups make online threats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Center Orlando has canceled a Drag Queen Story Hour for children after receiving online threats from hate groups. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. Drag Queen Story Hour uses the art of drag to read books to kids in libraries, schools and bookstores.
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
Here's where to find early voting locations in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Orange County for the general election is set to begin on Monday and runs through Nov. 6. Once early voting starts, locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents in Orange County can vote at any early voting...
Diwali: Orlando residents participate in celebration of unity, enlightenment, positivity
ORLANDO, Fla. – Every year, Hindus, Budhists, Jains and Sikhs around the world celebrate a festival of lights that goes back more than 2,500 years. It’s known as Diwali, a festival Deepali Kanji looks forward to each October. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous...
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
Happiest Concert on Earth: Broadway Disney princesses hit the Dr. Phillips Center stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Broadway Disney princesses are trading in castles for concert halls during their latest tour, which is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center this November. “Disney Princess –The Concert,” which hits Orlando on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., is more than just a magical medley of more than 30 of the greatest hits of princesses and queens alike.
Orlando LGBTQ center cancels drag queen story hour over Neo-Nazi threats
ORLANDO, Fla. – Threats from Neo-Nazis have forced an LGBTQ community center in Orlando to cancel a planned “Drag Queen Story Hour” event for this weekend. The LGBTQ Center on Mills Avenue announced the cancellation and notified the public about the threats on Facebook. [TRENDING: East River...
