Bugging out: Theme parks serving up some creepy critters for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chefs at Central Florida’s theme parks are known for serving up some fun and interesting food and beverage offerings for guests to try during popular events. But for the Halloween season, you could skip the traditional worms and dirt dessert and candy apples, and try...
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30

Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
Fall in Florida: Sunny with highs in mid-80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint beautiful weather for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a high in the mid-80s all week in the Orlando area. On Tuesday, we will warm to a high of 85. The average high in Orlando on this date is 83.
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
🎃Parents, heed this warning from consumer experts this Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when they’re riding in a car seat. Consumer Reports warns bulky or puffy costumes might cause your child’s car seat harness to not...
God help the theater kids: ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ coming to Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is coming to Orlando. Little Radical Theatrics is bringing the adventures of deformed bell-ringer Quasimodo to life in this Orlando Shakes show. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a...
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
Happiest Concert on Earth: Broadway Disney princesses hit the Dr. Phillips Center stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four Broadway Disney princesses are trading in castles for concert halls during their latest tour, which is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center this November. “Disney Princess –The Concert,” which hits Orlando on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., is more than just a magical medley of more than 30 of the greatest hits of princesses and queens alike.
Orlando LGBTQ center cancels drag queen story hour over Neo-Nazi threats

ORLANDO, Fla. – Threats from Neo-Nazis have forced an LGBTQ community center in Orlando to cancel a planned “Drag Queen Story Hour” event for this weekend. The LGBTQ Center on Mills Avenue announced the cancellation and notified the public about the threats on Facebook. [TRENDING: East River...
