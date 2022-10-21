Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
voiceofmuscatine.com
‘Trunk-or-treat’ with Grace Lutheran Church this Wednesday
Halloween may be next Monday, but the fun starts this Wednesday at one of Muscatine’s local churches. Grace Lutheran Church invites families to join them Wednesday, October 26th, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for their annual trunk-or-treat event. Children should bring their candy pails and don their best...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29
Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wind-driven fire damages farm buildings, equipment on Friday
On Friday, October 21, 2022, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1300 hours. At or about 1414 hours, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers...
