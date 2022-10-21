ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRDW-TV

Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The taps are flowing again at an Evans business whose alcohol license was revoked by county commissioners. A judge made the ruling after Stay Social Tap and Table went to court to fight the decision by county officials. The judge’s decision Thursday isn’t the final word,...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County manager responds to audit of sheriff’s office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM is digging deeper into a financial audit of the Burke County sheriff’s use of grant funds. The agency sent us the receipts in a 167-page document detailing how Sheriff Alfonzo Williams used money from a credit card leaders say is not authorized. We...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Emanuel County program helps inmates earn GED, learn skills

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A program at the Emanuel County Jail is helping inmates turn their lives around with a life-skills program. We talked with Emanuel County Sheriff Jeffrey Brewer about this class and some of the inmates participating in it. Stephanie Napier is an inmate, but she’s trying to...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Someone has to step in’: How landlord began own crime crackdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been roughly two weeks since a mobile camo security unit appeared at the Landings @237 Apartments. Since then, the owner and commissioners have gotten mixed reviews from the community. We spoke with the new owner of the complex. He tells us he never meant...
AUGUSTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing

A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Lawn care worker drowns after falling in pool with backpack

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A lawn care worker is dead after falling into a pool while doing yard work. The incident happened Thursday morning in the West Lake Subdivision. According to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins, Keonte Alston stepped into the pool of a home where he was doing lawn maintenance. Authorities say Alston […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, October 23rd just before 2:30 pm, police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update

Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
STATESBORO, GA
wgac.com

Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County

One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

