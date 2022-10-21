Read full article on original website
Related
Former popular hotel in McDuffie County set to be demolished
The White Columns Inn in Thomson used to be a popular attraction for travelers near and far, but it’s set to become a new development in the coming weeks.
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
WRDW-TV
Local bridal shop collecting gently used special occasion dresses to give back to community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local bridal shop is giving the community a chance to declutter while also helping others. House of the Bride in Augusta is hosting their first ever “Gown Girl Give Back”. It’s an event where they’re accepting donations for gently used special occasion dresses...
WRDW-TV
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The taps are flowing again at an Evans business whose alcohol license was revoked by county commissioners. A judge made the ruling after Stay Social Tap and Table went to court to fight the decision by county officials. The judge’s decision Thursday isn’t the final word,...
WRDW-TV
‘It’s the most important thing’: Early voters march to cast their votes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 50 people gathered at the corner of Telfair and 12th Street to march for abortion rights. The one mile walk ended at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building where a handful went in to cast their ballots on the first Saturday of early voting. The message...
WRDW-TV
Burke County manager responds to audit of sheriff’s office
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM is digging deeper into a financial audit of the Burke County sheriff’s use of grant funds. The agency sent us the receipts in a 167-page document detailing how Sheriff Alfonzo Williams used money from a credit card leaders say is not authorized. We...
WRDW-TV
Digging deeper into Burke County sheriff’s spending controversy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County. We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money. We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole...
WRDW-TV
Emanuel County program helps inmates earn GED, learn skills
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A program at the Emanuel County Jail is helping inmates turn their lives around with a life-skills program. We talked with Emanuel County Sheriff Jeffrey Brewer about this class and some of the inmates participating in it. Stephanie Napier is an inmate, but she’s trying to...
WRDW-TV
‘Someone has to step in’: How landlord began own crime crackdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been roughly two weeks since a mobile camo security unit appeared at the Landings @237 Apartments. Since then, the owner and commissioners have gotten mixed reviews from the community. We spoke with the new owner of the complex. He tells us he never meant...
Aiken County investigators looking into cause of abandoned mill fire in Warrenville
Multiple fire companies in Aiken County, including a ladder crew, were called out to respond to reports of billowing smoke from an abandoned mill in Warrenville.
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Biden awards Georgia company $178 million to ‘supercharge’ U.S. battery manufacturing
A new battery component processing facility in Augusta will receive more than $178 million “to help Georgia expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse,” the U.S. Department of Energy and the Biden-Harris Administration announced Thursday. The move is part of a deal to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid.
Lawn care worker drowns after falling in pool with backpack
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A lawn care worker is dead after falling into a pool while doing yard work. The incident happened Thursday morning in the West Lake Subdivision. According to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins, Keonte Alston stepped into the pool of a home where he was doing lawn maintenance. Authorities say Alston […]
Columbia County Schools investigating two separate threat incidents
Columbia County Schools are investigating two separate incidents involving students and threats that happened Thursday.
wfxg.com
WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
WOKV.com
Georgia lawn worker drowns after falling into pool, weighed down by leaf blower
Georgia lawn worker drowns after falling into pool, weighed down by leaf blower Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back on Oct. 19 when he was working in the Martinez neighborhood. (NCD)
WRDW-TV
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, October 23rd just before 2:30 pm, police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was...
Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update
Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
WRDW-TV
Burke County parents react over gunfire near youth sports activities
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gunfire next to a Burke County football field has parents concerned. It adds to the string of violence that we have seen across the CSRA. We sat down with a Burke County Sheriff’s Office captain to discuss what happened. Overall, he says they’re seeing more...
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
Comments / 0