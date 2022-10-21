Read full article on original website
Related
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
SFGate
Steve Lacy Won‘t Apologize for Smashing Camera After One Hit Him on Stage, but ‘Maybe I Could’ve Reacted Better’
During a performance of Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” in New Orleans on Oct. 21, the chart-topping musician had a short and direct response to being hit with a camera that a concert-goer threw on stage. In fan videos captured from the balcony of the Orpheum Theater, Lacy...
How Paul Stanley Felt When 1 Kiss Song Was Played on a Station That Played Led Zeppelin
Paul Stanley said Led Zeppelin and The Who were his heroes. He discussed hearing one of Kiss' songs on a station that played Led Zeppelin and The Who.
SFGate
Santigold’s New Podcast Gets ‘Defiantly Vulnerable’ With Olivia Wilde, Questlove
Santi White wants you to know the truth — the kind of truth that helps you make sense of the world, even when it’s clunky and difficult to understand. The “Nothing” artist, who recently sat down with Rolling Stone, frames her new podcast Noble Champions as a reimagined salon, a hallowed space for intimate conversations for today’s audience, and explores current issues with leading fellow artists, activists, and progressive thinkers.
SFGate
No Lie: 2 Chainz Lands New Gig As Host of ‘Amazon Music Live’
2 Chainz is taking his talents online as the new host of Amazon Music Live, a new weekly live stream concert series premiering exclusively on Prime Video. Airing each week after Thursday Night Football on Amazon, the show will see some of the biggest musical acts in the world hitting the stage to perform their most popular tracks and fan favorites. 2 Chainz will serve as host and MC, introducing each of the artists and interviewing them during the show.
Lil Nas X partied at San Francisco drag club Oasis this weekend
Lil Nas X drank tequila and tipped very well.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
Lil Nas X says he got lost in San Francisco for 2 hours
"I accidentally walked all the way to the venue."
