Monarch fans are officially in on the Roman family’s deadliest secret yet. Tuesday’s episode revealed that the victim being buried in the flash-forwards is none other than Nicky’s philandering husband Clive. He got violent with Nicky after she refused to take him back, forcing Gigi to hit him over the head with an award. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to kill him. Clive regained consciousness and crawled out of Albie’s truck in the middle of the woods, leaving the family patriarch to finish the job with a bullet. “We wondered how the audience would feel,” showrunner Jon Feldman tells TVLine. “We hoped it would...

39 MINUTES AGO