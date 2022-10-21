Read full article on original website
KUTV
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
Raising Cane's announces plan to open restaurant in Logan
There's good news for any chicken lovers in Cache Valley who may have become envious as they've watched Raising Cane's open locations across the Wasatch Front over the past year and a half.
In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
Herald-Journal
Sky View High School displays 'battle cry': WE THE NORTH
Sky View High School Principal Shane Jones wasn’t sure what the school’s student body president was talking about when she asked him what was being displayed on the south side of the structure last month. “I went out there, and sure enough, we’ve got ‘WE THE NORTH’ going...
Wheelchair-bound Utah State student struggles in car booting dispute
A disagreement with parking enforcement over her car being booted has challenged the positive attitude of a Utah woman who has never backed down from a challenge.
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Gephardt Daily
Fire crews respond to West Haven structure fire
WEST HAVEN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire made quick work of a garage fire Saturday afternoon. “At approximately 1400 hours, Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in West Haven,” says a statement released by Weber Fire District.
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
upr.org
Utah's first lady visits Mountain Crest to bestow United Sports award
Utah First Lady Abby Cox visited Mountain Crest High School on Thursday to present the school with an award for being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School — a recognition given to schools that excel in providing athletic opportunities to all students of every skill level. After presenting...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
usustatesman.com
Weeping Lady legend put to rest
A lady resides in Logan Cemetery near Utah State University. She sits atop a stone, clutching a bunch of flowers with one hand and the other on her forehead. This lady is none other than the legendary Weeping Lady. . Legends of the Weeping Lady have come about in many forms...
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
cachevalleydaily.com
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
upr.org
Students petition to improve the quality of menstrual products at USU
In the summer of 2021, Utah State University became the first university in Utah to offer free menstrual hygiene products in women’s restrooms. After more than a year, the quality of those hygiene products has been questioned by those who use them. A political sociology class at USU has...
kslnewsradio.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
