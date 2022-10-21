ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger brings back supersized American flag to city near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — When Macey’s closed its 400 North supermarket in 2019, the giant American flag flown in the store’s parking lot every day also went away. Now it’s back. Who can we thank for this? You can thank In-N-Out Burger. Although the popular fast-food chain doesn’t typically fly supersized American flags at its outlets — as Macey’s stores have for years — the company decided to do so in this instance in response to a special request. ...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Sky View High School displays 'battle cry': WE THE NORTH

Sky View High School Principal Shane Jones wasn’t sure what the school’s student body president was talking about when she asked him what was being displayed on the south side of the structure last month. “I went out there, and sure enough, we’ve got ‘WE THE NORTH’ going...
Gephardt Daily

Fire crews respond to West Haven structure fire

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire made quick work of a garage fire Saturday afternoon. “At approximately 1400 hours, Weber Fire District and Roy City Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in West Haven,” says a statement released by Weber Fire District.
WEST HAVEN, UT
upr.org

Utah's first lady visits Mountain Crest to bestow United Sports award

Utah First Lady Abby Cox visited Mountain Crest High School on Thursday to present the school with an award for being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School — a recognition given to schools that excel in providing athletic opportunities to all students of every skill level. After presenting...
HYRUM, UT
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm

East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
usustatesman.com

Weeping Lady legend put to rest

A lady resides in Logan Cemetery near Utah State University. She sits atop a stone, clutching a bunch of flowers with one hand and the other on her forehead. This lady is none other than the legendary Weeping Lady. . Legends of the Weeping Lady have come about in many forms...
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau

SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Students petition to improve the quality of menstrual products at USU

In the summer of 2021, Utah State University became the first university in Utah to offer free menstrual hygiene products in women’s restrooms. After more than a year, the quality of those hygiene products has been questioned by those who use them. A political sociology class at USU has...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy