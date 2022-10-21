Three months before Tuesday’s shock announcement that he and longtime manager-turned-producer Peter Safran would take the reins at DC Films, the director showed up to July’s San Diego Comic-Con as a Disney employee, in town to give a first look at the sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.” As he walked the red carpet, Variety asked him there about expanding his Marvel superhero purview beyond Chris Pratt and company’s galactic misadventures.

3 HOURS AGO